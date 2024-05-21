Larian is working on two 'very ambitious RPGs' as it opens new Poland studio

Larian Studios has opened a brand new studio in Poland and is now working on two new "very ambitious" role-playing games (RPGs).

On May 20, the Baldur's Gate 3 developer announced in a social media post that it has officially opened its seventh game studio in Poland called 'Larian Studios Warsaw' that will "see our visions realised".

Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke further explained in a press release that visiting the Game Industry Conference in Poland last year "confirmed what I'd been thinking for a while- there's a lot of talent here and a lot of devs who think like us."

"On top of that, many of them want to work on RPGs so it's a match made in heaven," Vincke added. "Our plan for the Polish studio is very simple. Build a team that can work on our two - very ambitious - new RPGs and enjoy the fruits of their labour. We're a very bottom-up company so I'm eager to see what new things they'll bring us. I think it'll work really well."

*obtains condition Enlarged*With two very ambitious RPGs now starting development, what better way to see our visions realised than by growing the team and opening a 7th studio in the heart of Poland’s lively gaming scene!Welcome, Larian Studios Warsaw! pic.twitter.com/hpm2aMdQmyMay 20, 2024

The latest Warsaw office now joins other studios based in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Spain, Belgium, and Malaysia.

In terms of what these two new RPGs could be, unfortunately we don't have any details just yet, but we do know that it's not another Baldur's Gate game. In March, Larian announced that it would be moving away from Dungeons & Dragons completely despite the the overwhelming success of Baldur's Gate 3.

At the time, Vincke said, "We're not going to make new expansions which everybody is expecting. We're not going to make Baldur's Gate 4 which everybody is expecting us to do. We're going to move on. We're going to move away from D&D and we're going to start making a new thing."

Since Larian doesn't want to make a sequel, Hasbro, owner of Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast, is looking elsewhere for potential partners to work on the series.

This doesn't mean its the end of Baldur's Gate 3, however, as Larian has confirmed that it's currently working on adding crossplay and a photo mode to the game.