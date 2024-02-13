Historical fantasy RPG The Thaumaturge has been pushed back to March

Charmingly dark historical role-playing game (RPG) The Thaumaturge will get a later release than originally planned.

A Tweet from the game's official Twitter page announced that The Thaumaturge would be moving back to a March 4 release date. "The game is complete," says the Tweet, "but we want to give it space so it can be enjoyed the way we believe it deserves." The RPG will be released for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

This is likely a reference to the high-profile launches of Skull and Bones and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth which are coming toward the end of February.

The response to the Tweet has been broadly positive. One Twitter user @GamerRocko responded by saying "This is a very understandable reason, good luck!" Another simply said, "It's worth the wait."

With February’s busy launch period, we've decided to move the release of the Thaumaturge to March 4th, 2024.The game is complete, but we want to give it space so it can be enjoyed the way we believe it deserves.See you in 1905 Warsaw and thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/2TEvgwTqrhFebruary 12, 2024 See more

For the uninitiated, The Thaumaturge is a story-driven RPG set in 20th-century Warsaw. Told from an isometric perspective, the game involves turn-based combat, investigation, and mysterious supernatural forces. The main character, Wiktor Szulski, channels 'salutors', powerful supernatural spirits that can help with exploration and combat.

Judging from the Quest Trailer, The Thaumaturge looks like a combination of Disco Elysium's isometric investigations, Persona 5 Royal's spirit-powered turn-based combat, and Dishonored 2's bleak Victorian aesthetic. It's shaping up to be an interesting cocktail. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

The pseudo-historical setting is particularly novel. You'd be hard-pressed to find a game that explores Poland's time under Imperial Russian rule in 1905. Even more welcome is this intriguing supernatural twist that developer Fool's Theory is placing on the setting. The Thaumaturge looks like it will be a treat for fans of fantasy who also enjoy grounded narratives.

The Thaumaturge isn't the first isometric RPG to tweak its release date to avoid competitive titles. Last year, fantasy epic Baldur's Gate 3 famously moved its release date forward to avoid a clash with sci-fi RPG Starfield.

