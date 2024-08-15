Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been delayed until 2025

Warhorse Studios has delayed Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 until 2025.

The medieval action role-playing game (RPG) was set to release in 2024, but in a new post shared today (August 15) the studio announced that it has delayed the game and that it will now arrive on February 11, 2025.

"We aimed for the end of the year, and almost made it, almost is not good enough though, so unfortunately we slipped to 2025," said Warhorse Studios PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling. "However, at least we have a real precise release date now."

The new launch date means the game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC during the anniversary week of the release of the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

The official release date for #KCD2 is 11 February 2025.

Stolz-Zwilling adds that there "are a lot of big things" to come between now and February, including a 20-minute gameplay showcase that will debut at Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 20.

Pre-orders, including a Collectors Edition which Stolz-Zwilling teased in the video, will also go live for Deliverance 2 after the new trailer is revealed at the presentation.

The developer also noted that press previews and hands on impressions will go live on August 21, followed by a playable demo at Gamescom between August 21 and August 25, alongside more news announcements from Warhorse Studios.

Following the announcement, Stolz-Zwilling explained in another X/Twitter post that even though the game was closely approaching its slated 2024 release, the team decided that "we need a tiny bit more time". This could mean Warhorse is now aiming to add further polish to the game before it’s ready to ship.

According the developer, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a "thrilling story-driven action RPG, with a rich open world, set in 15th century Medieval Europe" that will have players embarking on an "ultimate medieval adventure" through the eyes of Henry of Skalitz, "caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery".