Medieval RPG sequel Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to launch later this year

Developer Warhorse Studios has announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a sequel to 2018’s open-world medieval action-adventure role-playing game (RPG), that’s going to launch later this year.

Set in 15th Century Bohemia, the game picks up where its predecessor left off: with the humble blacksmith’s son turned hero Henry of Skalitz continuing on his quest to avenge his murdered parents. The world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance has been greatly expanded compared to the previous game, offering bustling cities to explore and a wealth of side-activities including blacksmithing and archery to discover.

Despite all of these additions to the open-world, the game will still focus heavily on storytelling with over five hours of cinematics. It also introduces some new combat mechanics, including the introduction of new ranged weapons like crossbows and early firearms. If you’re curious what kind of things are in store, you can catch a short glimpse in a newly released trailer below:

Given the impressive visuals on show, which can look almost photo-realistic at times, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the game will be exclusive to current generation consoles including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, in addition to PC. Even the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance was an incredibly intensive title back when it launched, requiring a seriously high-spec gaming PC to run smoothly on the highest graphics settings.

It strained the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, with long loading times and noticeable cutbacks to the visuals across the board. It was an even rougher picture when it launched on the Nintendo Switch earlier this year, though the fact that it was able to run at all on such comparatively underpowered hardware is impressive in itself. Like its predecessor, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is being developed on the CryEngine game engine and could be a serious technical showcase for modern systems.

