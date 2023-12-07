Alone in the Dark's release is being pushed back as 'the well-being of the team is a top priority'

Alone in the Dark reboot has been delayed yet again, as publisher THQ Nordic decided in order to help developers over the holiday period.

Alone in the Dark reboot had already been pushed back to 2024 to avoid October's busy release schedule, but it now seems that delaying the release back to January wasn't enough. In a press release, THQ Nordic explains how it came to the decision to postpone the survival game further until March 2024.

"With our initially planned release date in January 2024, the Christmas season would have been filled with stress and anything but a jolly time for Pieces Interactive," THQ Nordic said. "The well-being of the teams is a top priority, and both companies want to avoid any potential crunch over the Christmas holidays.

Furthermore, THQ Nordic and Pieces Interactive want to ensure that the game not only meets but exceeds the expectations of the community, especially with the outstanding performances of Hollywood stars David and Jodie as the main protagonists."

Alone in the Dark reboot is now slated to release on March 20, 2024, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Players can expect the survival horror game to capitalize on its roots as it reimagines the classic version from 1992.

However, if you can't wait until March 2024, then you can download a free and playable prologue right now on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store. Initially released in May 2023, the Alone in the Dark Prologue follows Grace Saunders, an 11-year-old girl whose journey to deliver a letter turns horribly wrong. Players can experience the Derceto Manor, the haunting Southern Gothic manor, in a whole new light, as well as diving into the eldritch horror that this upcoming survival horror game is well known for.

