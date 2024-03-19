Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox will require Game Pass to play and feature a new microtransaction currency for optional purchases

The Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy 14 will require players to have an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Today (March 19) Square Enix shared an updated Lodestone blog post which provided more details about the massively multiplayer online game's (MMO) upcoming release on March 21.

The developer confirmed that users on Xbox will need an Xbox Game Pass (Core or Ultimate) membership to play, adding that the free trial "does not" require a Game Pass and that Final Fantasy 14 is not a Game Pass library title.

Those wishing to purchase the full game will need to buy either the Starter Edition, Complete Edition, or Complete Collector's Edition, and then link their Microsoft and Square Enix accounts. The same applies to free trial users.

In addition, Square Enix has also announced a new microtransaction currency exclusive to the Xbox version. They're called "FFXIV Coins" and will be required to buy any optional items from the game's Mog Station or Final Fantasy 14 Online Store - whether that be cosmetic items, mounts, minions, dye, accessories, and more.

"Payment for service fees and optional item purchases will require FFXIV Coins, which can be purchased from the Microsoft Store," the blog post reads, which provides further instructions.

"After purchasing FFXIV Coins from the Microsoft Store, log into the Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy XIV to have the purchased FFXIV Coins credited to your Square Enix Account. You will not be able to use the purchased FFXIV Coins until you log in, so please be sure to log in after purchasing FFXIV Coins."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FFXIV Coins will only apply to the Xbox Series X|S version of the MMO.

Starting March 21 through to April 19, the Final Fantasy 14 Starter Edition - which comes with A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood - will be available for free as an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perk. As an early purchase bonus for the Starter Edition, Complete Edition, or Complete Collector's Edition, players will also receive two in-game items including the Wind-up Palom Minion and the Menphina earring, which grants a 30% EXP bonus up to level 80.

Final Fantasy 14 also received patch 6.58 today, the final content update in preparation for the release of the Dawntrail expansion this summer.