Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.58 is now live making PvP and savage raid adjustments ahead of the launch of Dawntrail this summer

Square Enix has released the last Final Fantasy 14 Online patch ahead of the launch of the Dawntrail expansion this summer.

Although not a major content update, patch 6.58 does make significant changes to plenty of the massively multiplayer online game's (MMO) core game features. For instance, the patch will now allow players to earn rewards much faster and more often from the Thaleia 24-person alliance raid as the weekly limit on loot and coins has been removed.

The weekly restriction on receiving Unsung Blades of Anabaseios from Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle has also been removed, while the drop rate for the Lynx of Abyssal Grief Flute in the Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) has been further increased to make grinding for mounts even easier.

Additionally, players will now discover that The Abyssal Fracture (Extreme) has been moved from the Raid Finder to the Duty Finder and that the strength of the Echo granted in Pandaemonium: Anabaseios (Savage) has been increased, offering a boost in health, damage dealt, and healing potency by 15%.

Elsewhere, two Final Fantasy 14 Jobs have received changes for PvP season 10 of which will end soon, including Paladin and Dancer. More specifically, Paladin's barrier effect from the Holy Sheltron action has been reduced slightly from five seconds to four, while the potency has been dramatically decreased from 12,000 to 8,000.

It's not all nerfs though, as the damage dealt to nearby enemies has been increased from 100% of the remaining barrier potency to 150%. Paladin's Confiteor, Blade of Faith, Blade of Truth, and Blade of Valor skills have also received a small 1,000 damage boost respectively.

As for Dancer, the Honing Ovation ability has received a slight nerf, with attack and barrier potency granted by each stack of Acclaim being decreased by 1,000. You can check out the specifics in the patch notes here as well as further system and bug fixes.

Patch 6.58 will be the last update before the upcoming launch of Dawntrail this summer. The expansion doesn't have a release date just yet unfortunately, but players can expect it to launch alongside official Xbox Series X|S support, which also happens to have an open beta available right now.