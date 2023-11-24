EA Sports FC 24 is adding UEFA Euro 2024 as a free update next year

Electronic Arts has announced that UEFA Euro 2024 will be coming to EA Sports FC 24 in the summer of 2024 as a free update.

The publisher is inviting players across EA Sports FC 24, EA Sports FC Mobile, and EA Sports FC Online to experience the DLC on all available platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC, as it coincides with the tournament kick-off.

Those who play EA Sports FC 24 by January 16, 2024, will be granted one of Europe’s biggest stars as an exclusive, untradeable Ultimate Team Player item starting on December 18, although EA Sports FC Mobile players on iOS and Android can obtain their UEFA Euro 2024 today.

The UEFA EURO 2024 Ultimate Team item granted to fans and players will feature one of six European stars, including:

Jack Grealish - England

Ousmane Dembélé - France

Federico Chiesa - Italy

Florian Wirtz - Germany

Virgil Van Djik - Netherlands

Alvaro Morata - Spain

“We’re delighted to announce that one of next summer’s biggest football tournaments will be fully integrated across EA SPORTS FC titles,” David Jackson, vice president of band for EA SPORTS FC, said in a statement.

“Alongside our fantastic partners at UEFA, this exclusive Euros content will enable EA SPORTS to continue delivering the most authentic and innovative football experiences for our fans.”

UEFA marketing director, Guy-Laurent Epstein, added, "We are delighted to further expand our partnership with EA Sports, with UEFA Euro 2024 becoming a part of the EA Sports FC game.

"UEFA EURO 2024 is one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting football tournaments, and we’re thrilled that the huge EA SPORTS FC 24 community across the globe will get the chance to engage with the tournament in such an authentic gaming environment.

"We also look forward, in coming weeks, to unveiling further details around the eEURO competitive gaming tournament."

