Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 sets new record as "biggest ever" launch for the series

Microsoft has announced that Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty launch ever.

According to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during Microsoft's first quarter earnings call on October 30, the latest title in the long-running shooter franchise set a record for day-one players and Xbox Game Pass members as the first Call of Duty game to be added to the subscription service (via VGC).

"Last week’s launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players as well as Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day," Nadella said.

In addition, Microsoft's CEO revealed that unit sales for PlayStation and Steam "were also up over 60% year-over-year".

"This speaks to our strategy of meeting gamers where they are by enabling them to play more games across the screens they spend their time on," Nadella added.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Game Pass. In its first week of launch, it received two new updates in the form of the Infected game mode and the original 1950s Nuketown map.

Black Ops 6 and Warzone Season One are set to launch on November 14 and although Activision is keeping quiet on the details, we do know that there will be "all-new Multiplayer maps and modes, a terrifying new in-season Zombies map, as well as the introduction of Omnimovement and Black Ops 6 weapons and Loadout features to Call of Duty: Warzone".

