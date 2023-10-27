Alan Wake 2 will receive two paid expansions in 2024

Remedy Entertainment has announced that two expansions will launch for Alan Wake 2 next year that will "tell new stories".

Earlier this month, the studio confirmed that two DLCs were in the works, but now Remedy has revealed that fans can expect Expansion One - Night Springs to arrive in late spring 2024 (if we're being scientific, presumably this could be towards the end of the March to May period). However, this window is subject to change (via IGN).

As for Expansion Two, The Lake House, a release window hasn't yet been confirmed but it will also launch next year. We don't have many details to go by right now, but Remedy did reveal the blurbs for each expansion in the updated FAQ page, and they sound interesting, to say the least.

For Night Springs, the description reads: "Visions and dreams. Fiction is written and coming true. Fiction collapses and remains just words on a page. These are those stories... in Night Springs.

"Play as several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake and experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs, a fictional TV-show set in the world of Alan Wake."

Meanwhile, The Lake House sounds curious and could potentially have a link to Remedy's 2019 title Control. Its synopsis reads: "The Lake House is a mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organization to conduct secret research… until something goes wrong. Explore the Lake House and embark on two separate adventures as the realities of Saga Anderson and Alan Wake collide again."

The Lake House facility was mentioned in the 2019 third-person shooter and is run by the Federal Bureau Of Control, and since we know that Alan Wake and Control share the same universe, it makes sense to explore that connection further through DLC.

Alan Wake 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2010 game and is officially out today on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. Before the two major expansions arrive next year, fans can look forward to a New Game Plus mode in a post-launch update which will feature a "new alternative narrative" that will include new manuscript pages and fresh video content.

Halloween is the perfect time to check out Alan Wake 2, but if you're looking for something different to play, here's our list of the best horror games you can play right now, along with our picks for the best story games of 2023.