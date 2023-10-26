Alan Wake 2 will have a "new alternative narrative" in New Game Plus

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will get a New Game Plus mode post-launch with a "new alternative narrative".

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2010 action-adventure horror game is set to launch tomorrow on October 27, and just in case fans had any worries, Remedy has said that players can expect a New Game Plus mode in a future update.

The developer hasn't yet specified the release date for the update but did say in a recent Twitter post it will be arriving "after launch". Remedy explained that the "exact release timing [is] still TBD". However, it did offer some details as to what fans can expect in New Game Plus after they've completed their first playthrough.

Remedy revealed that, like other games, the mode will allow you to retain all unlocked weapons and upgrades so you won't have to go through the trouble of collecting them once again. There will also be a new difficulty level called Nightmare, which we assume would be the hardest and scariest mode to play on.

Perhaps the most notable feature of New Game Plus is the "new alternative narrative" which will include new manuscript pages and fresh video content. It's not certain right now if this new narrative will make significant changes to the main story that we'll get at launch, so we'll have to wait and see.

Alan Wake 2 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store. The game was initially set to launch on October 17 but was delayed by 10 days to avoid clashing with other games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which was released on October 20.

