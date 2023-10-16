Alan Wake 2 will receive "pretty significant" DLCs free of charge

Alan Wake 2 is scheduled to arrive on October 27 after being pushed back from its original release date of October 17. But, prior to the full launch of the game, Alan Wake 2’s creative director Sam Lake has announced that free DLCs are in the works for the title.

At EGX, Lake shared the news that Alan Wake 2 would be receiving free DLCs eventually, stating that “we do have free DLC drops coming and they are pretty significant. I’m expecting us to be going more into detail pretty soon after the game is out, but all of that will be free for everyone who gets the game.”

No details on the content of these DLCs were shared by Lake following this statement, but the FAQ section on the Alan Wake website suggests that two work-in-progress expansions for the game will be titled “Night Springs” and “Lake House.” Whether or not these correlate to the free expansions in question is currently unclear, but as Lake said - more details will be released once the game has launched.

Remedy had already confirmed earlier this year that players can expect both free and paid expansions once the game is released, but there were no details about how in-depth the free content would be. With the news shared by Sam Lake being labeled as “pretty significant”, there is already a lot of anticipation surrounding the launch of these DLCs and what they could hold, even though the game is yet to be released.

Although we have no information on when more details regarding these DLCs will be shared, it’s worth keeping an eye on any Alan Wake 2 social media pages alongside the official website. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we can sink our teeth into some more information.

