A Nintendo Indie World Showcase is confirmed for tomorrow, here’s how and when to watch

Nintendo has announced that the next Indie World Showcase will air this week. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming livestream.

Start Time

The upcoming Nintendo Indie World Showcase will take place tomorrow, April 17, and start at 4pm CEST / 7am PT / 3pm BST.

New #IndieWorld Showcase incoming! 💡Tune in tomorrow, 17/04 at 15:00 (UK time) for roughly 20 minutes of announcements and updates on indie games headed to #NintendoSwitch in 2024.Watch live here: https://t.co/VIv7EmWWyW pic.twitter.com/2xAqY98oOrApril 16, 2024 See more

Where to watch

Like with every Nintendo Direct or Indie World Showcase, fans will be able to tune in to Nintendo's official YouTube channel, including Nintendo UKand Nintendo of America. Although the company didn't specifically state as such in its announcement post on X (formerly Twitter), it's likely it will also be airing the showcase on the official Nintendo Twitch channel as well.

What to expect

The new Indie World Showcase will be "roughly 20 minutes" long according to Nintendo and will feature announcements and updates on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2024.

It hasn't been revealed which indie studios will be present at this time, but it's possible that the showcase will finally announce the release date for the highly anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

The game was announced in February 2019 and fans have been eagerly awaiting news for its release for years now. Recently, the game received an official Xbox store page and was also rated in Korea, sparking theories that the game could launch soon, perhaps this year.

The last we heard of Hollow Knight: Silksong was back in 2022, where the most recent trailer debuted as part of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase event. It's been confirmed that the game will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, as well as Xbox Game Pass.

