Check out this sweet Turtle Beach Recon controller deal if you're after high-quality voice chat

If you prize high-quality voice chat on Xbox Series consoles, then you may want to check out this current discount for the Turtle Beach Recon controller being hosted at Amazon right now.
While not quite a record low price, shoppers in the US can currently pick up the controller's white variant for just $42.95, down from its usual retail price of $59.99. The standard black colorway has seen a discount too, coming down to $44.95, so a couple bucks more than its counterpart.
Those of you in the UK aren't being left out either, as both black and white variants have dropped to £39.99 (was £49.99) while stocks last. Additionally, the Arctic Camo model has seen a solid drop to £44.40 in the region, down from its typical £54.99. Unfortunately, this model hasn't been discounted in the US.
In our review for the Turtle Beach Recon controller, we praised its high attention to detail when it comes to its on-board voice chat controls. We loved being able to tweak voice chat and audio settings without opening up the Xbox's own menu for it. It's landed a spot on our best Xbox controllers list as the best controller for voice chat on the console.
Today's best Turtle Beach Recon deals
Turtle Beach Recon controller (white): was
$59.95 now $42.95 at Amazon
Save $17 - The Turtle Beach Recon controller offers a suite of on-board voice chat controls including volume and EQ settings, allowing you to tailor an online chat experience without needing to open up your console's settings. Besides that, it's also a solid controller to boot, packing excellent ergonomics and high quality modules.
Price check: Best Buy - $59.95
UK price: was
£49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Turtle Beach Recon controller (black): was
$59.95 now $44.95 at Amazon
Save $15 - Prefer the controller in black? This deal is a couple bucks pricier than the white variant, which is certainly worth factoring in if you're looking to spend as little as possible.
Price check: Best Buy - $59.99
UK price: was
£49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
Turtle Beach Recon controller (Arctic Camo): was
£54.99 now £44.40 at Amazon
Save £10 - The Arctic Camo model has only received a discount in the UK at the time of writing, and will run you about a fiver more than the other variants. But this is still a deal worth going for if you're after a controller with a slightly more stylish colorway.
Live outside of the US or the UK? Check the list below to find all the best Turtle Beach Recon controller deals in your region.
Looking for gamepads on other platform? Consider browsing our guides to the best PS5 controllers and best Nintendo Switch controllers.
