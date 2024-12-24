Attention last-minute Christmas shoppers, Walmart has cut the price of PS5 consoles and is shipping them today

Emergency PS5 report! Have you been trying to secure a PS5 console ahead of Christmas but had no luck? You might want to check out these excellent Walmart PS5 deals.

Not only has the online retailer slashed the price of both the PS5 Slim Digital and disc editions, it'll also be shipping them out today if you order within the next half-day or so. The PS5 Slim Digital model is available for just $374 (was $449.99) at Walmart, while the PS5 Slim with a disc drive comes in at $424 (was $499.99). In both cases, you're saving roughly $76 off of retail price.

Is it a little cheeky of Walmart to be discounting the PS5 right before Christmas? Certainly, but we imagine the retailer has stock to clear out before the new year; having them ship out today in time for the big day is a nice bonus, though.

Today's best last-minute PS5 Christmas deals

We weren't really expecting to find one of the best PS5 deals of the year right before Christmas, but here we are. Whether you opt for the Digital Edition or the model with a disc drive included, that $75.99 saving goes a long way - allowing you to pick up some of the best PS5 games or potentially an extra DualSense Wireless Controller or a PS Plus subscription. Or, y'know, maybe just some extra gifts or snacks over the Holidays.

It's also worth noting that while the store pages do say the consoles will be shipped out today, availability of same-day delivery may be based on your local area. We're also seeing that even though it's early morning at the time of writing, the consoles are selling fast - so this may be one you'll need to jump on as soon as you wake up.

Lastly, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the TechRadar Gaming team, and good luck securing that PS5 in time for the big day tomorrow!

Not in the US or the UK? Check the list below to find stock for the PlayStation 5 in your region.