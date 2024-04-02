A new special edition Xbox controller has been revealed - here’s how to preorder

Microsoft has unveiled the Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, an upcoming Xbox Wireless Controller colorway that features an attractive smokey green design.

Revealed in a new post to the official Xbox Wire blog, the controller’s face plate comes in a pattern that blends dark and light green elements in a swirl effect. Like the recent Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition and Dream Vapor Special Edition controllers, each Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition controller will feature a wholly unique design thanks to its manufacturing process.

The controller is currently available for preorder right now in both the US and UK for $69.99 / £64.99. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re interested in securing one for yourself.

Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition preorders

Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Faccessories%2Fcontrollers%2Fnocturnal-vapor-special-edition" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" target="_blank">$69.99 at Xbox

If you want to secure a preorder of the Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, then you're going to need to buy directly from Xbox at the moment. Boasting a smokey green design, each controller features its own unique pattern. UK price: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-GB%2Faccessories%2Fcontrollers%2Fnocturnal-vapor-special-edition" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" target="_blank">Xbox - £64.99

We're big fans of the Xbox Wireless Controller, considering it to be not only one of the best Xbox controllers but also one of the best PC controllers right now. It's compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC in addition to both Android and iOS, making it a truly versatile option. We awarded the plain black version of the controller four out of five stars in our Xbox Wireless Controller (2020) review, praising its premium feel and refinements compared to the previous version of the gamepad.

If this new Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition doesn't tickle your fancy, or if you live outside the US and UK, be sure to browse some of the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region below.