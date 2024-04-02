A new special edition Xbox controller has been revealed - here’s how to preorder
One smoky special edition
Microsoft has unveiled the Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, an upcoming Xbox Wireless Controller colorway that features an attractive smokey green design.
Revealed in a new post to the official Xbox Wire blog, the controller’s face plate comes in a pattern that blends dark and light green elements in a swirl effect. Like the recent Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition and Dream Vapor Special Edition controllers, each Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition controller will feature a wholly unique design thanks to its manufacturing process.
The controller is currently available for preorder right now in both the US and UK for $69.99 / £64.99. Here’s everything you need to know if you’re interested in securing one for yourself.
Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition preorders
Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Faccessories%2Fcontrollers%2Fnocturnal-vapor-special-edition" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" target="_blank">$69.99 at Xbox
If you want to secure a preorder of the Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller, then you're going to need to buy directly from Xbox at the moment. Boasting a smokey green design, each controller features its own unique pattern.
UK price: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-GB%2Faccessories%2Fcontrollers%2Fnocturnal-vapor-special-edition" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" target="_blank">Xbox - £64.99
We're big fans of the Xbox Wireless Controller, considering it to be not only one of the best Xbox controllers but also one of the best PC controllers right now. It's compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC in addition to both Android and iOS, making it a truly versatile option. We awarded the plain black version of the controller four out of five stars in our Xbox Wireless Controller (2020) review, praising its premium feel and refinements compared to the previous version of the gamepad.
If this new Nocturnal Vapor Special Edition doesn't tickle your fancy, or if you live outside the US and UK, be sure to browse some of the best Xbox Wireless Controller deals in your region below.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Dash is TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Writer. Before joining TechRadar, he was a print journalist writing articles for some of the UK's biggest gaming magazines including PLAY, Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX. Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
Most Popular
By Axel Metz
By Rhys Wood