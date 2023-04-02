These air fryer salmon bites are so easy and tasty, even kids love them

I'm always keen to add more fish to my diet, because of the health benefits it brings but also because I want to reduce how much red meat I eat.

I've tried a number of fish recipes during my best air fryer tests and none have quite lived up to my expectations.

That was until I tried these air fryer salmon bites, posted by a popular TikTok foodie, who has more than 128k likes (and counting) on the recipe.

Below, I guide you through how to make these soft, salty, and deliciously sticky salmon bites – and it takes just 15 minutes from start to finish. I swapped out a couple of the ingredients for various reasons, but this didn't effect the ease of making or the delicious taste so I'm confident you'll like it just as much as I did.

Air fryer salmon bites recipe

More than 128k people have liked this air fryer salmon bites recipe from @tiffycooks, with even more on Instagram.

Air fryer salmon bites ingredients

1lb of salmon, cut into chunks

2 tbsp of honey

1 tbsp grated ginger

2 tbsp of soy sauce

1.5 tbsp of oyster sauce

3 tbsp of mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

I'm allergic to ginger so didn't include it in my recipe. Tiffy also recommends using Japanese mayo in her original post but I couldn't find any so opted for regular mayo instead.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Air fryer salmon bites method

I used the Tower Vortx 9 Litre Duo Capacity Basket Air Fryer with Smart Finish 5.2L and 3.3L set at 380°F (190°C) for 12 minutes.

Step 1: Cut the salmon into bite-sized chunks and add to a mixing bowl.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 2: Add the honey, soy, oyster sauce, ginger, and mayonnaise to the salmon bowl and mix with your hands so that the marinade coats each bite-sized piece. You can also use a spoon but the flesh of the salmon is delicate so you'll need to be careful not to break the chunks apart.

Step 3: Place the salmon bites in rows inside your air fryer, set to 380°F (190°C) for 12 minutes. After six minutes, turn each salmon bite over so the fryer evenly cooks both sides.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 4: Once cooked, the salmon bites should have a sticky, crispy coating and be soft and flaky in the center. They can be fragile and prone to breaking so we recommend letting them cool slightly before removing them from the air fryer with a flat fish slice.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

Step 5: Serve your salmon bites with rice or any side of your choice. Since I first made this recipe, I've made these bites as a lunchtime snack as they're also suitable on their own.

In Tiffy's original post, she also explains how to make a honey glaze for these air fryer salmon bites.

Air fryer air fryer salmon recipe verdict

I've tried countless recipes and these air fryer salmon bites are up there with the very best. The flavor of marinade doesn't overwhelm the salmon, but it adds a delicious sticky, sweet, and salty coating to it that pairs beautifully with the soft salmon inside.

It also fills the kitchen with the most amazing scent of Asian cooking that even my kids asked what I was making. The youngest then devoured a whole plate – and this is someone who claims not to like fish...

What's more, the recipe uses very few ingredients, many of which most people will likely have, and it takes just 15 minutes from start to finish.

It's a quick, tasty, easy recipe that I'm going to be making time and again.

(Image credit: Future / Victoria Woollaston)

