Xbox Series S is still at its cheapest price ever - don't sleep on it this Christmas

I've already been extremely clear about how big a fan I am of the Xbox Series S. So, of course, I'm going to bring attention to this deal that's still live on Microsoft's compact console and that drops it to its lowest price ever. Budget-conscious gamers or those after a gift this Christmas will not want to miss it.

It was first put live over Black Friday, but you can still get an Xbox Series S for $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and make a saving of $60 on the usual price. With that discount, it's fantastic value for money – especially for those who want to get involved with some current-gen gaming but don't need the absolute top-of-the-line hardware.

It's not clear how much longer this Xbox Series S deal will be available, though. However, considering it's labelled as a 'Holiday' bundle (even though it doesn't include anything beyond the console and a controller found in the standard version) it's unlikely to be around by January at the latest.

Today's best Xbox Series S deal

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A saving of $60 is still available on the Xbox Series S after it fell to that price for the first time over Black Friday - that's the lowest we've ever seen it. Microsoft's cheaper current generation console is not as powerful as the Xbox Series X, but with this deal, it's $260 less and still capable of playing all the same games in 1440p at 120fps. A good option if you want to game on a budget.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Just in case Amazon's slightly cheaper offer sells out, we've also dropped in a similar Xbox Series S deal at Best Buy. It is $10 more, but still a $50 saving on Microsoft's other console and well worth snapping up at this reduced price for the budget-conscious gamer.

The Xbox Series S is positioned as Microsoft's budget-friendly console and would usually set you back $299.99. That's a dramatic drop compared to the $449 recommended price for the more powerful Xbox Series X. And while the cheaper console may not be able to output games in 4K resolution, it still runs them in a sharp 1440p and at 120fps (where possible) for a fast and responsive experience.

A wise move may be to use your free funds from the saving and pair the console up with Xbox Game Pass. Do that and you'll have access to over 100 top Xbox games - including first-party Microsoft releases such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 - all for one affordable subscription fee of $9.99 per month. That's a fantastic five months of free gaming, or even less if you check out where to find the cheapest Xbox Game Pass deals over on our dedicated hub.