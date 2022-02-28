Xbox Series S deal drops the next-gen console to its lowest-ever price

If you've been searching for a brilliant Xbox Series S deal, you're in for a treat. Woot currently has Microsoft's next-gen console listed at its lowest-ever price.

You can grab an Xbox Series S for just $249.99. That's a whopping $50 in savings, which takes the console down to the lowest price we've seen. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

The Xbox Series S may have only been released in 2020, but there are already plenty of games that show off its next-gen hardware. Between Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Psychonauts 2, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more, Microsoft's system shows just what the next generation of gaming can really do.

Today's best Xbox Series S deal

Xbox Series S: $299.99 $249.99 at Woot

Save $50 – Grab Microsoft's next-gen console at the lowest price we've ever seen it. This is a fantastic deal that won't last long, so if you've been waiting for the right moment to grab the Xbox Series S for cheap, don't miss out.

The Xbox Series S might be the little brother to the Xbox Series X, but it's still a powerful next-gen console capable of running some of the best Xbox games at fantastic resolutions and frame rates. Throw in features like Quick Resume, Auto HDR, and Dolby Vision for Gaming, and you've got a small but mighty system to play with.

The Xbox Series S is a digitally-only console that doesn't include a disc drive, so be prepared to expand your digital game library, because you won't be needing a physical collection.

Plus, with the money saved on this deal, you can take out a few months' subscriptions to the excellent Xbox Game Pass, unlocking hundreds of games to download and play on your new console.

More Xbox Series S deals

