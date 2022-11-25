Don't buy 3 months of Xbox Live this Black Friday – pick up this instead

Considering picking up a discounted three-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold? Well, don't. Instead, you should spend a little bit more this Black Friday on a 12-month Xbox Live subscription.

Scooping up the first Black Friday Xbox Live deal you see can certainly be tempting, but if you want to secure future savings then you should have your eye on a 12-month subscription instead.

Sure, the three-month subscription is cheaper but, when your membership runs out, you'll have to renew again for full price. However, if you purchase a 12-month subscription now then, when you have to renew in a year, you will once again get a great Black Friday discount. In other words, you may not have to pay full price again (as long as Black Friday continues).

Fortunately, right now CDKeys has discounted the price of its 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscriptions, saving you 26% (opens in new tab) on the usual cost in the UK and 23% (opens in new tab) in the US.

Today's best Black Friday Xbox Live Gold deal (US)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Live Membership (12 months): was $72.59 now $55.69 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

Save 23% - Need to get your Xbox console online multiplayer ready? You'll need an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Thankfully, as the subscription is tied to your Microsoft account, it'll work across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Xbox 360.

Today's best Black Friday Xbox Live Gold deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Live Membership (12 months) | EU & UK only: was £49.99 now £36.99 at CDKeys (opens in new tab)

Save 26% - The deal's also available over at CDKeys' UK site. This is a great deal if you're looking to boost your Xbox subscription time for less ahead of the Holiday season.

While the sites specify these subscriptions are for Xbox One and Xbox 360, they are still compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – so don't fret!

Xbox Live Gold grants access to three Xbox Live Gold free games a month as well as access to online multiplayer. If you do want to up your game, however, we advise getting Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Xbox Game Pass which pack in Xbox Live Gold alongside a library of over 100 games and a host of other benefits.

