This Xbox Black Friday deal cuts the Razer Kaira Pro to its lowest price ever

If you've been looking for a new headset for Xbox Series X|S, consider checking out this fantastic Razer Kaira Pro headset deal at Amazon.

Black Friday deals have been a dime a dozen for Xbox Series X|S owners this year, and this Razer Kaira Pro discount is certainly a contender for one of the best Black Friday Xbox deals we've seen all week. At least when it comes to gaming headsets.

Right now, you can grab the Razer Kaira Pro in its white or black variants for just $89.99 (opens in new tab). That's a 40% saving off of the usual price tag of $149.99. Or if you're feeling like a Spartan, the special edition Halo Infinite Razer Kaira Pro headset has dropped to $129.99 (opens in new tab) from its usual $179.99 retail price. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best Black Friday Xbox Razer Kaira Pro deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira Pro wireless gaming headset (Black): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - The Razer Kaira Pro features the brand's trademark excellent build quality, and as a result remain firm and comfy for longer gaming sessions. And while mic quality could be better, the overall audio experience is fitting of its discounted price.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira Pro wireless gaming headset (White): was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - The white variant of the Razer Kaira Pro is exactly the same, but its coat of paint matches that of the more budget-friendly Xbox Series S.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kaira Pro (Halo Infinite special edition): was $179.99 now $129.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 28% - The Halo Infinite special edition is functionally identical to its cheaper counterparts, but fans of the Master Chief-led franchise have a way to show their stripes with this slickly designed headset.

The Razer Kaira Pro is one of the best mid-range gaming headsets available for current-gen consoles. In our review, we gave high praise to its build quality and level of comfort, protecting it from prolonged wear and tear and keeping irritation to a minimum during longer gaming sessions.

The headset also has a neat haptics feature that separates it from the crowd. This optional feature can make the headset vibrate along with played audio, and it's surprisingly effective, if nothing more than a novelty. Still, under the right circumstances, it can provide a heightened level of immersion.

More Razer Kaira Pro deals

Looking for more Razer Kaira Pro deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Black Friday deals in the US.

More US Black Friday deals