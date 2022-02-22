This $799 RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal is the cheapest we've ever seen

It's not every day you see RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals for under $800, but that's exactly what you're getting with this 15.6-inch MSI GF65 at Best Buy for $799.99.

With a whopping $300 discount, today's price at Best Best beats the previous record on this machine by $100 - $899 being this laptop's Black Friday price. While RTX 3060 gaming laptop deals have steadily been falling in price over the past few months, this is easily the cheapest yet and a great buy for anything shopping for a mid-range machine.

Alongside a beefy RTX 3060 graphics card, this machine also features an Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, ensuring decent frame rates on most games at 1080p. It's worth noting that aside from the graphics card, these specs aren't particularly high-end, but they are decent for the price. The GPU is very much the selling point with this machine and the component you can expect to do most of the heavy lifting.

For a cheap and easy upgrade, consider throwing in another stick of RAM to push your total up to 16GB. It's not a huge performance boost with an Intel-based laptop like this, but it's an easy and fairly cheap (sub-$100) upgrade that's well worth considering. Do that, and you'll have a decent little machine here for everything from eSports to fairly demanding triple-A titles.

Save $300 - Today's price cut on this MSI GF65 is a whole $100 less than the usual discount at Best Buy and easily the cheapest RTX 3060 gaming laptop deal we've seen yet. Alongside that very powerful graphics card, this one's also featuring an Intel Core i5-10500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, giving it a great all-round set of specs for the price.

