This Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deal packs in $40 worth of Amazon credit

Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deals rarely get much better than this, with Amazon discounting the console and adding in a generous extra to boot.

So far, this is one of the few standout Cyber Monday Xbox deals in the US. Right now, you can pick up an Xbox Series S for just $239.99 at the online retailer. Better still, the deal comes with $40 of Amazon credit for you to spend on-site, so long as you enter the code 'XBOX' at checkout or click 'Redeem' on the product page.

Additionally, the Xbox Series S console is still discounted to £189 at Amazon UK. However, deals on both sides of the pond will dry up before the end of Cyber Monday, so be sure to act soon if you're still in the market for Microsoft's budget-friendly console. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deal (US)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S + $40 Amazon credit: was $299 now $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 - The Xbox Series S might be the less powerful of Microsoft's current-gen systems, but it's still no slouch. Its lightning-quick 512GB SSD means your games load remarkably fast. The console also supports high-end features like VRR for more stable and consistent performance, and pairs excellently with a 1440p monitor. While other retailers are selling the Xbox Series S at this price, only Amazon is offering an additional $40 credit on top with the code 'XBOX' at checkout.

Today's best Cyber Monday Xbox Series S deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S: was £249 now £189 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £60 - The Xbox Series S is down to an even more appealing discount in the UK, slashing £60 off to make it the lowest price it's ever been on that side of the pond. Such a great discount means that stock is likely to sell through fast, so be sure to act soon if you're planning on buying.



Xbox Series S deals have been incredibly strong throughout the week, not just on Cyber Monday. However, we're glad to see the best deals have survived all the way to the final day of the sales stretch.

We've seen both lowest-price-ever discounts and deals with some nice extras thrown in, as is the case with the above $40 Amazon credit added onto its current Xbox Series S deal. However, you will want to act soon if you're still planning on picking up the console on the cheap. Discounts will stop today, and we can't guarantee the Xbox Series S will be as heavily discounted again for quite some time.

