This Black Friday sale knocks $350 off a 1660 Ti-powered gaming laptop

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop for under $1000, Walmart may be the place to look right now. You can save hundreds on two configurations of the Lenovo Legion Y540, offering 1080p gaming for a reasonable price. Both come with a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU, so the main difference comes down to the CPU, and storage capacity.

For $849, you can get the Lenovo Legion Y540 with an i5-9300H processor and a 256GB SSD (along with a 1TB HDD), or you can spend $999 and get the Y540 with an i7-9750H and a more useful 512GB SSD (but no HDD). The more expensive model features a 144Hz 15.6-inch screen, too, while the cheaper model boasts a 60Hz display. The manufacturer lists the battery life as five hours for each.

It's worth noting that the smaller size makes it a little easier to carry around than some of more performance-heavy gaming laptops out there, too. This might not be the right choice if you're looking to display Red Dead Redemption 2 at its best, but it might be a good fit for someone seeking an affordable gaming laptop.

