This Black Friday sale knocks $350 off a 1660 Ti-powered gaming laptop

If you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop for under $1000, Walmart may be the place to look right now. You can save hundreds on two configurations of the Lenovo Legion Y540, offering 1080p gaming for a reasonable price. Both come with a GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU, so the main difference comes down to the CPU, and storage capacity.
For $849, you can get the Lenovo Legion Y540 with an i5-9300H processor and a 256GB SSD (along with a 1TB HDD), or you can spend $999 and get the Y540 with an i7-9750H and a more useful 512GB SSD (but no HDD). The more expensive model features a 144Hz 15.6-inch screen, too, while the cheaper model boasts a 60Hz display. The manufacturer lists the battery life as five hours for each.
Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop:
$1200 $849 (save $350)
This 15-inch budget gaming laptop is targeting 1080p gaming with these specs, packing a GTX 1660 Ti and 16GB of RAM. You've also got a 256GB SSD in there, along with a 1TB HDD for storage. View Deal
Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop:
$1,399 $999.00 (save $400)
This version of the 15.6-inch Y540 laptop comes with an i7-950H processor as well as a GTX 1660 Ti, along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal
It's worth noting that the smaller size makes it a little easier to carry around than some of more performance-heavy gaming laptops out there, too. This might not be the right choice if you're looking to display Red Dead Redemption 2 at its best, but it might be a good fit for someone seeking an affordable gaming laptop.
Check out the rest of our Walmart Black Friday deals, and if you're looking for a more powerful gaming laptop during this sales period, keep an eye on our best Black Friday laptop deals. This is usually a great time of year to knock a few hundred dollars off the gaming laptop you've had your eye on.
