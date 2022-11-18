This 400GB Nintendo Switch microSD card is a bargain ahead of Black Friday

SanDisk is running one of the best microSD card deals we've seen this year right now, with its 400GB card that's also compatible with the Nintendo Switch.

Ahead of Black Friday 2022, we're already seeing huge deals go live. And this Nintendo Switch microSD card deal is no exception. Right now, you can pick up the SanDisk 400GB microSDXC card for just $37.99 (opens in new tab). That's a near half-price saving over the usual retail price of $69.99.

SanDisk has already hosted many of the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals we've seen this year. The manufacturer has also discounted its huge 1TB microSD card. That's available for $122.85 (opens in new tab) at present, down from $199.99.

Today's best Nintendo Switch microSD card deals

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 400GB microSDXC card: $70 $38 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 46% - 400GB is a fantastic amount of extra storage for your Nintendo Switch, especially considering the base model ships with a paltry 32GB. If you like to download the best Nintendo Switch games as they launch, then SanDisk's range of cards will be your best friend.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk 1TB microSDXC card: $200 $122.85 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 39% - Looking for something larger? This 1TB card will go a long way on your Nintendo Switch, considering most of its games don't take up as much storage as on competing hardware.

SanDisk's microSD cards aren't strangers to fantastic deals over the Black Friday period, but we're seeing some especially great discounts this year. If you like to download the best Nintendo Switch games digitally as they launch, then, both the 400GB and 1TB cards will serve you well.

And given that Nintendo Switch games typically don't take up as much room on your console as on competing hardware, you'll likely find that extra storage will last you a very long time before needing to delete or archive software.

More Nintendo Switch microSD card deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the SanDisk Nintendo Switch microSDXC cards from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals