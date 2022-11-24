The best Xbox Series X controller has a major limited-time Black Friday offer

While we've seen the Xbox Series X's standard gamepad receive steady deals in recent weeks, we're finally seeing some good discounts on the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Over on Newegg, the pro gamepad has been reduced to just $129.99 (opens in new tab), a massive $50 saving.
We've seen some great Black Friday Xbox controller deals but most of those have been for the standard Xbox Wireless controller. Don't get me wrong, that's an excellent gamepad, but if you're wanting to up your game, then you want to consider getting the highly-customizable Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. With modular components, hair triggers, and rubberized grips, it's an extremely comfortable controller to use for hours at a time.
Over on Newegg, if you use the code 'BFFDAY22', you can knock $50 off the $179.99 asking price.
If you're shopping in the UK, you can get the Elite Controller for £142 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. We've seen it go as low as £127 in the past, though, so it may be worth holding off until Black Friday itself on November 25, to see if it's further discounted.
Today's best Black Friday Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 deals
Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller: Was
$179.99 now $129.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab)
Save $50 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the best Xbox Series X pad on the market. While more expensive than the standard Xbox gamepad, the Elite Series 2 is packed with extra features like textured grips, back paddles, and swappable modules. Just make sure to use the code 'BFFDAY22' at checkout.
Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller: Was
£159.99 now £142 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 11% - Looking for the best Xbox Series X pad on the market? The Elite Series 2 may be expensive, but extra features like textured grips, back paddles and swappable modules make it an excellent choice for seasoned gamers.
If you're looking for a general controller to use with your friends when playing couch co-op multiplayer games, you should stick to a standard Xbox Wireless controller. Microsoft's basic gamepad is a great piece of kit and you can get it for much less than the Elite. We've seen them going for $39 (opens in new tab) in the US and £34.99 (opens in new tab) in the UK.
However, if you're serious about your gaming, particularly when it comes to competitive multiplayer, then it's worth researching an Xbox Elite. They're a significant jump in price for a reason. The build quality on the pro gamepad is excellent, it feels weighty in your hand but comfortable, too. You can swap out the thumbsticks with alternative versions, to find a component that is best for you. The textured grips and back paddles can also give you the minor advantages you need to get ahead in shooters and racing games, too.
