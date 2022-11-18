The best Turtle Beach gaming headset sees massive pre-Black Friday discount

Looking for a new headset for your gaming sessions this holiday season and beyond? Turtle Beach has a couple of fantastic discounts right now at Amazon.

Both the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max and Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 are seeing record discounts ahead of Black Friday 2022. Both are among the best Black Friday gaming headset deals we've seen so far. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

You can grab the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max headset for just £119.99 at Amazon right now, down from its usual retail price of £179.99. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S headsets are available and share the same discount.

The Stealth 600 Gen 2 (which also features in our best Xbox Series X headsets buying guide) has dropped to just £64.99 from its £89.99 retail price, too, though it appears the PlayStation version of the headset isn't in stock at present.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset: Was £179.99 Now £119.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - This gaming headset is one of the best around for current-gen platforms. Boasting crystal-clear audio and solid call quality, it provides both immersion and clarity for your favorite games. After the PS5 version? It's available here at the same discount. (opens in new tab)

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset: £89.99 £64.99 at Amazon

Save 28% - The Stealth 600 Gen 2 headset may be a bit older, but it's no slouch. Among the best Xbox Series X|S headsets out there, you're getting solid sound quality, excellent battery life and great mic quality to boot.

Turtle Beach's gaming headsets are sought after for good reason. As a mid-range headset, they offer excellent audio quality, bolstered by PS5's 3D Audio and Xbox's support for Dolby Atmos.

Our only real hiccup is that the headsets' comfort level could be a little better. They're not horrible, but longer gaming sessions can become irritating as the headset tends to rest tightly on the head. Though, your mileage may vary here depending on how loose or tight you have the headpiece set to.

