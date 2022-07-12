PS5 controllers and accessories see big discounts in Prime Day Deals

Several PS5 accessories, including controllers and other official Sony peripherals, have seen decent price reductions during Amazon Prime Day.
The Prime Day deals are a great get if you've got a PS5 and are looking to expand your experience. There's a lot of options too, and as all of these deals are Sony products, they all work seamlessly with the console.
You might be in the market for a new controller, be it for a second player or if you just fancy a new color. You might also consider a charging station to keep your DualSense controllers topped up for your gaming sessions. Whatever you're after, there are tons of worthwhile deals for you to dive into here.
Our Top Prime Day Deals for PS5 Accessories in the UK
PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller:
£59.24 £46.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Save £12 - The official PS5 controller is an incredible bit of tech. Packing advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense helps make PS5 games feel vastly more immersive. And now you can grab it at a hefty discount.
DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller:
£59.99 £46.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Save £13 - The official controller is also available in black. The official PS5 controller is an incredible bit of tech. Packing advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense helps make PS5 games feel vastly more immersive.
PlayStation DualSense Nova Pink Wireless Controller:
£63.47 £44.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Save £18 - It comes in pink, too! And at an even bigger discount this Prime Day. The official PS5 controller is an incredible bit of tech. Packing advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense helps make PS5 games feel vastly more immersive.
PlayStation 5 HD Camera:
£50.77 £37.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save £13.22 - Stream directly from your console with the PS5 HD Camera. If you prefer to stream from a console rather than a PC, this excellent accessory will crisply capture your gaming sessions, letting you livestream your victories, defeats, and hilarious comic takes to audiences on your preferred streaming platform.
PlayStation 5 Media Remote:
£25.38 £18.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Save £6.39 - If you watch a lot of streaming apps on your PS5, then the console's media remote is an essential purchase. It features several shortcuts that aren't available, or immediately obvious, on the DualSense controller. These include shortcuts to apps like Netflix and Spotify, and options to skip, rewind and more.
PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station:
£24.99 £18.99 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab)
Save £6 - The DualSense is a phenomenal controller, but it doesn't have the best battery life. Keep your gamepads topped up thanks to this superb deal on the DualSense Charging Station. It's down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now.
Our Top Prime Day Deals for PS5 Accessories in the US
PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller:
$69.99 $59.00 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - The official PS5 controller is an incredible bit of tech. Packing advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense helps make PS5 games feel vastly more immersive. And now you can grab it at a hefty discount.
DualSense Midnight Black Wireless Controller:
$69.99 $59.00 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - But does it come in black? You betcha it does! The official PS5 controller is an incredible bit of tech. Packing advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense helps make PS5 games feel vastly more immersive.
PlayStation DualSense Nova Pink Wireless Controller:
$74.99 $59.00 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
Save $15 - It comes in pink too! And at an even bigger discount this Prime Day. The official PS5 controller is an incredible bit of tech. Packing advanced features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, the DualSense helps make PS5 games feel vastly more immersive.
PlayStation 5 Media Remote:
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - If you watch a lot of streaming apps on your PS5, then the console's media remote is an essential purchase. It features several shortcuts that aren't available, or immediately obvious, on the DualSense controller. These include shortcuts to apps like Netflix and Spotify, and options to skip, rewind and more.
PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station:
$29.99 $19.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - The DualSense is a phenomenal controller, but it doesn't have the best battery life. Keep your gamepads topped up thanks to this superb deal on the DualSense Charging Station. It's down to its lowest ever price at Amazon right now.
PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset:
$99.99 $89.99 at Amazon US (opens in new tab)
Save $10 - This discount is on par with the biggest price slash the headset has ever received. If you're looking for a new headset, you can't go wrong with Sony's official option. In our review, we said it "makes a strong case as the de facto headset for the PS5."
There's a lot here that's worth your time if you're looking to expand your PS5 experience. Having more controllers on hand is never a bad thing, and Prime Day is delivering in that regard.
In the US, the savings aren't quite as large as in the UK, but there are some notable price cuts, including several DualSense controllers.
That is also true of the PlayStation PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, which is just a dollar off its lowest price on record. However, the headset's a great companion to the PlayStation experience that we do recommend if you're looking for a good console headset.
In the UK, several controllers like the Nova Pink and original white wireless controller match their lowest ever prices. Midnight Black is still £2 over its lowest on record, though.
We'd also highly recommend the PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station to go with it. At just £18.99, it's the cheapest it has ever been, and it helps solve the DualSense's biggest problem – an awful battery life.
More PS5 Accessory deals
Not in the UK or US? Don't worry, you can still get your savings too. Below is a collection of the best deals on PS5 accessories from around the internet in your region.
