PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at Walmart today - here's everything you need to know

Walmart has announced that it will hold its next PS5 and Xbox Series X restock later today from 12pm ET / 9am PT. It's another early access event exclusively for Walmart+ members, though, so you need to be signed up in order to buy a console. Read on for all the information you need, how to sign up for Walmart+ and our top tips in order to increase your chances of bagging a PS5 or Xbox Series X console today. You can also follow our PS5 restock live blog for regular updates throughout the day.

So, the first step is to sign up to Walmart+ for $12.95 per month, if you're not already a member. Unfortunately, the free trial doesn't count. No one likes the idea of being forced to sign up for a subscription program in order to buy a console, but it's a system implemented by most stores in the US to deal with the incredible demand. You can cancel it immediately after, but if you keep your membership going you get other benefits including access to more exclusive sales, free shipping and discounted fuel prices.

Once signed up, you can follow the links below once the restock begins. Just know that, even as a Walmart+ member, you aren't guaranteed a console. All it does is get you through the door - there's still a lot of luck and good timing required in order to buy one.

Today's PS5 and Xbox Series X restock at Walmart

PS5: $499 at Walmart

Almost three weeks after the previous restock, the PS5 will be available today at Walmart from 12pm ET / 9am PT. You need a paid Walmart+ membership to get access. Even with this requirement, we're sure these will sell out incredibly quickly, so you need to be ready to go right as this PS5 restock gets underway.

PS5 (Digital Edition): $399 at Walmart

A PS5 Digital Edition console costs $100 less than the standard PS5 but it doesn't include a disc tray so you have to buy all of your games digitally. Significantly fewer of these consoles are manufactured so it's extremely difficult to get one during a restock. We'd suggest going for the other console if you can.

Xbox Series X: $499 at Walmart

Walmart will also hold an Xbox Series X restock today at 12pm ET / 9am PT. Even though it's not as popular as Sony's latest console it still sells out in rapid time, so you need to be prepared when the time comes. There may be an option to buy one in monthly instalments through the Xbox All Access program but that won't be clear until the restock begins. This is a longer process, too, so paying upfront will get you through the checkout faster and help you avoid running into any site errors.

Now you've got all the useful info, here are our top tips in order to increase your chance of getting a console today.

First, make sure you sort your Walmart+ membership way ahead of time as you will struggle to try to do so during the restock given the stress on the site. You also want to log in before the restock time, too, as this removes another step that could slow you down. Lastly, have the store page open for the console you want to buy so it's ready to be refreshed right on time. Another potential helpful trick is to pay using PayPal, as this will take you off Walmart's busy payment servers and decrease the chance of running into errors during the processing stage.

With all that preparation, we hope you're successful. If you are, definitely check out some cheap PS5 games or an Xbox Game Pass deal to go with it and make the most of your new console.

If not, there will be more PS5 and Xbox Series X restocks in the future. It's been almost three weeks since the last one at Walmart and this is about the same time frame at other stores. To make sure you don't miss out on the next one, do check out our hubs dedicated to where to buy the PS5 and where to buy the Xbox Series X for all the retailers to follow.