Need a cheap laptop? Best Buy has you covered with this Lenovo AMD notebook

Picking up a new laptop can be an expensive proposition if you're not out on Black Friday, but if you find the right deal, you can get an excellent machine. And, usually, the Lenovo IdeaPad L340 is a pretty value-oriented laptop, especially if you need to get some work done.

This early Best Buy Black Friday deal, however, sees this buttoned-up laptop drop to just $319, much lower than the $476 that the laptop is being sold for on Lenovo's own website. It looks like the Black Friday laptop deals have come early.

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 | $379 $319 at Best Buy

This Lenovo Laptop almost looks like something out of the 2000s with its wide selection of ports, even including a disc drive. However, packed with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive, it's well worth kicking it old school – especially at just $319.

The Lenovo IdeaPad L340 is an intriguing laptop in 2019. Not only is it one of the few laptops out there packing AMD Zen+ mobile processors, but its one of the few laptops that still has a DVD drive. We know, we haven't seen one in forever either. But, beyond that, there are plenty of ports on offer here, including USB-C and Ethernet.

So, if you have a lot of legacy devices and/or CDs that you want to play on your laptop, the Lenovo IdeaPad L340 is an excellent value. Sure, it's not going to outpace or outshine a MacBook Pro, but at this extremely low price it doesn't need to. Frankly, this is exactly the kind of value that's missing in the modern laptop market, and we can't wait to see more Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals if this is what's on offer.