Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is $540 off thanks to this early Black Friday deal

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 was one of our favorite laptops when it came out last year, and now – thanks to this early Black Friday deal – you can pick it up at Amazon for $540.00 off its retail price, making this fantastic laptop an absolute steal.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2: $1,599.00 $1059.00 at Amazon

The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 comes loaded with an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Microsoft Windows 10 Home – all within a sleek and elegant form factor.View Deal

Featuring an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and a 13.5-inch PixelSense display with 2,256 x 1,504 resolution. The beautifully designed body weighs just 2.76 pounds (about 1.25 kilos), making it easy to carry around in a bag or around the office.

It doesn't come with the Microsoft Surface Pen or any of the other various Surface peripherals, but with the money you save, you can get yourself everything you need for less than the retail price of the Surface Laptop 2.

For a powerful everyday laptop for work or school, grabbing the Surface Laptop 2 at this price is a no-brainer.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 deals in your region

For those outside the U.S., you can still find some great deals on the Surface Laptop 2 wherever you are.