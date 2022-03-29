Live
RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders - where to buy Nvidia's new-end flagship GPU
Here's where to get your RTX 3090 Ti pre-order
By Alex Whitelock published
It's that time of the year again folks - there's a new performance king in-bound and we're on hand to help our readers score an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti pre-order. Stock is likely to be pretty tight at launch so those who act quickly here are more likely to be rewarded.
We've included all the top retailers to check just down below and we'll also be updating this page with live posts throughout the day as Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti pre-order stock starts to roll in. As of writing nothing is confirmed but we're expecting a 9am ET / 2pm GMT launch time. Like many other leading retailer sites, we'll also have our review on this incredibly powerful GPU coming soon, so sit tight.
Because we're launching this live blog slightly before launch time, exact prices haven't been confirmed yet. That said, early rumors (see below) are suggesting this one is going to be landing at an $1,999 MSRP. Again, we'll be updating this page with solid confirmation of this as soon as we spot listings, so stick with us.
If this rumor is correct, then we're easily looking at the most pricey card on the market here since the standard RTX 3090 retailed for $1,499 at launch. Make no bones about it, the RTX 3090 Ti will be one hefty blow to even the most well-furnished of wallets. If you're looking for the best graphics card on the market, however, then it'll comes at a price.
It's also worth noting that big launches like this are usually the best chance to score a card at a non-inflated cost. We all know how absurdly high graphics card prices have been over the past year, so it's not a bad idea to crop for a pre-order... if you can manage to snag one, that is.
RTX 3090 Ti launch: key info
- Launch date: March 29
- Launch time: 9am ET / 2pm GMT
- Price: $1,999 (rumored) / £TBC
RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders (US)
- Amazon: check site (not live)
- Best Buy: check site (not live)
- B&H Photo: check site (not live)
- EVGA: check site (not live)
- Newegg: check site (not live), Newegg Shuffle TBC
- Zotac Store: check site (not live)
RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders (UK)
- Amazon: check site (not live)
- Aria: check site (not live)
- AWD IT: check site (not live)
- Box: check site (not live)
- CCL Computers: check site (not live)
- Ebuyer: check site (not live)
- Novatech: check site (not live)
- Overclockers: check site (not live)
- Scan: check site (not live)
Just how fast is the RTX 3090 TI?
Initial rumors (again, via Videocardz) have suggested that the RTX 3090 Ti should be 7% to 10% faster than a stock RTX 3090 when it comes to performance at 4K.
Powering these gains is an additional 256 CUDA cores (versus the RTX 3090) and a faster clock speed of 21.2 Gbps at 1,325 MHz. If true, that bandwith is beefy and means its the first card to exceed 1TB/s for Nvidia.
Some performance numbers RTX 3090 vs RTX 3090 Ti, first impression!▶️ Ti ~10% faster at 4K▶️ 450W power▶️ 2GHz boost@BauduinSven @3DCenter_org @VideoCardzMarch 25, 2022
It's also looking like it'll be the first Nvidia card to feature a 16-pin PCIe Gen5 power connector - which is good really, since it's rumored to have a TDP of 450 watts. Here are the expected specs - according to Videocardz.
|RTX 3090 TI
|RTX 3090
|RTX 3080 Ti
|GPU Clusters
|84
|82
|80
|CUDA cores
|10752
|10496
|10240
|RT cores
|84
|82
|80
|Tensors/TMUs
|336
|328
|320
|Base Clock
|1560 MHz
|1395 MHz
|1365 MHz
|Boost Clock
|1860 MHz
|1695 MHz
|1665 MHz
|Memory
|24 GB G6X
|24 GB G6X
|12 GB G6X
|Bus
|384-bit
|384-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Clock
|21 Gbps
|19.5 Gbps
|19 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|1008 GB/s
|936 GB/s
|912 GB/s
|TDP
|450W
|350W
|350W
Rumors suggest a $1,999 release price....
According to the GPU enthusiast site Videocardz, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 TI pre-orders are set to go live at a $1,999 release price.
If true (note, it's a big IF), then this launch price would put the RTX 3090 Ti at $500 more expensive than the standard RTX 3090. Interestingly, Videocardz also states that
"Big US retailers already have thousands of the cards in stock and more coming, which given how niche such a model SKU is, it shouldn’t sell out quickly"
We're unable to back this claim up, but our fingers are crossed we don't see another repeat of the RTX 3050 launch, where cards sold out in minutes in some cases.
Hello! Welcome to our RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders and stock page
Here we go folks, let's try and score ourselves some high-end silicon. It's sure to be competitive out there so first of all - set your expectations fairly low here. If the recent RTX 3050 launch is anything to go by, we could be seeing GPUs selling out in as little as 20 to 30 minutes.
With all that said, we're going to be on hand throughout the day with tons of live updates - including stock, the best retailers to check, and also any interesting takes on this eye-wateringly powerful card. As stated, we think RTX 3090 Ti stock and pre-orders will be going live at 9am ET / 2pm GMT - which is the same time that postings on the lower-end RTX 3050 went live.
As for our first update, we'll be posting a juicy rumor that, if taken on face value, confirms this GPUs specs. Stay tuned...
