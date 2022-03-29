RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders - where to buy Nvidia's new-end flagship GPU

It's that time of the year again folks - there's a new performance king in-bound and we're on hand to help our readers score an Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti pre-order. Stock is likely to be pretty tight at launch so those who act quickly here are more likely to be rewarded.

We've included all the top retailers to check just down below and we'll also be updating this page with live posts throughout the day as Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti pre-order stock starts to roll in. As of writing nothing is confirmed but we're expecting a 9am ET / 2pm GMT launch time. Like many other leading retailer sites, we'll also have our review on this incredibly powerful GPU coming soon, so sit tight.

Because we're launching this live blog slightly before launch time, exact prices haven't been confirmed yet. That said, early rumors (see below) are suggesting this one is going to be landing at an $1,999 MSRP. Again, we'll be updating this page with solid confirmation of this as soon as we spot listings, so stick with us.

If this rumor is correct, then we're easily looking at the most pricey card on the market here since the standard RTX 3090 retailed for $1,499 at launch. Make no bones about it, the RTX 3090 Ti will be one hefty blow to even the most well-furnished of wallets. If you're looking for the best graphics card on the market, however, then it'll comes at a price.

It's also worth noting that big launches like this are usually the best chance to score a card at a non-inflated cost. We all know how absurdly high graphics card prices have been over the past year, so it's not a bad idea to crop for a pre-order... if you can manage to snag one, that is.

RTX 3090 Ti launch: key info

Launch date: March 29

March 29 Launch time: 9am ET / 2pm GMT

9am ET / 2pm GMT Price: $1,999 (rumored) / £TBC

RTX 3090 Ti pre-orders (US)