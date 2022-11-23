Hostinger slashes 80% off premium shared hosting as a Black Friday treat

Black Friday is in just two days, which means it's time to start thinking about how you're going to take advantage of all the amazing deals on offer.

If you're looking for a great deal on web hosting (opens in new tab), look no further than Hostinger (opens in new tab). This year, they're offering some of its best deals ever on premium shared hosting (opens in new tab) plans starting this week till December 4, 2022.

Hostinger’s Black Friday offer includes its premium shared plan for just $2.49 per month which gives you the following features: 100 GB SSD storage, free domain included, and free unlimited SSL certificates (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Hostinger's premium shared hosting plan (opens in new tab)

Get 100 SSD GB Storage, a free domain and free unlimited SSL certificates for just $2.49 per month with Hostinger Black Friday offer and get an extra 10% off with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY. Offer ends December 4, 2022.

How to claim Hostinger's Black Friday deal

Visit Hostinger website (opens in new tab) and select the Premium Shared web hosting plan. Then, enter the coupon code: BLACKFRIDAY when you reach the checkout to receive your discount.

You're all set to enjoy massive savings on quality web hosting this Black Friday season.

Why is this a great deal?

Hostinger is one of the most popular hosting providers on the market. It offers a variety of hosting plans at different price points, all with great features. In addition to this great Black Friday deal, there are many other reasons why Hostinger could be the best web hosting provider for you.

It is one of the few web hosting providers that offer 24/7 live chat (opens in new tab) customer support as well as email support. Hostinger also offers a 99.9% uptime guarantee, so you can rest assured that your site will be up and running, even on the busiest days of the year.

Lastly, Hostinger’s plans are very affordable, therefore, no matter what your budget is, there’s a plan that's right for you.