Get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for its cheapest price yet this Memorial Day

If you've played a more intense Nintendo Switch game for any length of time beyond an hour using the Joy-Con, then you've probably felt the dreaded hand-cramp set in. As much as I love Nintendo's ingenious and bespoke controller design, my hands do not appreciate the compact arrangement if I'm heading into my second hour of Monster Hunter Rise or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

That's why I entirely recommend investing in this Nintendo Switch Pro Controller while it's down to its lowest price (opens in new tab). It's a great traditional gamepad that gives you that comfortable gaming experience when you need it most. Usually, the Xbox-style gamepad retails for $69.99, but it's been reduced to $54.99 right now in the Memorial Day sales.

With how rare discounts are on Nintendo accessories, this is one to snap up while you can as it won't be around for long.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deal

Save $15 – Get the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for its cheapest ever price today at Amazon. Like most Nintendo hardware and accessories, this gamepad is rarely reduced, so take full advantage of the chance to pick one up for less than the normal price. Your hands will thank you for avoiding the hand cramp you'd otherwise get from using the tiny Joy-Con.

If you're coming from Microsoft's range of consoles, in particular, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller will probably look awfully familiar to you. It has the same off-kilter dual analogue stick setup, a flat d-pad, an array of face buttons and triggers all in identical positions.

The larger hand grips offer increased comfort for longer gaming sessions, while it connects wirelessly to your Switch console for ease of use. It also supports motion controls and has the ability to scan amiibo, if you collect Nintendo's range of NFC powered figures. A USB-C power cable is supplied to recharge the in-built battery, too.

At full price, it's a useful but expensive accessory. It becomes much more appealing at this deal price though, so why not treat yourself to one in the Memorial Day sales? We've monitored all the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals and it really is the best price in months.

It'll be a wise pickup, too, if you're planning to get involved with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak next month, for sure. Keep an eye on our Nintendo Switch deals page for offers on that game ahead of launch.