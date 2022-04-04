Get our pick for the best gaming chair for less in the latest Secretlab sale

If you're anything like me and have put a good few dozen hours into Elden Ring since launch, then you know the benefit of a comfy place to game in. If your current set-up is subpar, then why not look at upgrading your gaming space with one of these cheap gaming chairs in the latest sale at Secretlab in the US and UK.

There's up to $130 / £90 off select gaming chairs right now. The offer we'd highlight in particular is the saving of up to $50 / £35 on the Secretlab Titan as it's the seat that regularly sits at the top spot in our list of best gaming chairs.

You can choose from a number of different colors, styles, and upholstery materials depending on your preferences, but the cheapest option in Black with PU leather, which is now down to $464 / £379 from its usual price of $499 / £414. That's in addition to the $100 / £100 saving you get for buying the chair direct from Secretlab as opposed to another retailer.

Sure, it's still an expensive choice, but our Secretlab Titan review digs into why we like it so much and why it's such good value for money in more detail. To give you a quick overview, it's sturdy, made of premium materials, and offers lots of adjustable support options to increase comfort during gaming sessions.

For those looking for an even more premium option, the sale also extends to the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Series, with prices now starting at $519 / £414 and savings of up to $50 / £50 on the top-end models.

This gaming chair combines a lot of the features of the Titan and Omega series, with an improved seat base, four-way lumbar support system, memory foam head pillow, adjustable armrests, and more durable upholstery options.

Secretlab Easter gaming chair sale

Secretlab Titan 2020: from $464 / £379 at Secretlab

Save up to $130 / £90 – We think the Secretlab Titan is the best gaming chair you can buy today thanks to its robust design and comfort features. It does come at a premium price but it's worth spending that cash for a superior product. The current sale at Secretlab takes up to $130 / £90 off the cost - that's in addition to the $100 / £100 saving you get for buying direct. Multiple color, design and upholstery options are available to suit your preferences.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022: from $519 / £414 at Secretlab

Save up to $50 / £50 – This gaming chair from Secretlab combines the best features of the Titan and Omega range to give you improved comfort and support while gaming. The manufacturer's latest sale slashes the cost of the seat by up to $50 / £50 making it not that much more expensive compared to the older Titan if you have the budget for it.

No matter which gaming chair you buy, you can also add some Secretlab leather or fabric wipes to order for free that are usually worth $25 / £25.

And, if you're already happy with the gaming chair you currently own, you could check out the Secretlab Magnus gaming desk for another upgrade to your gaming space. There's currently $45 / £45 when you buy select bundles featuring the Magnus Metal Desk and Magpad Desk Mat.

Do check out our guide for even more cheap gaming desk ideas, as well as the latest bargains on all the most-wanted peripherals and accessories such as cheap gaming mice, cheap gaming keyboards, and cheap gaming headsets.