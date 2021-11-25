Get exclusive savings with Liquid Web's VPS hosting this Cyber Week

For a business to be successful, its website must be backed by a powerful web hosting service to ensure its online presence remains strong. Liquid Web is one of the most trusted names when it comes to feature-rich and excellent performing web hosting service providers.

For this year's Black Friday, Liquid Web is making its prepaid VPS hosting plans more accessible to everyone by dropping the prices for new customers who want to purchase 6-month plans.

It's not just savings, it's a whopping discount of up to 85% on their VPS hosting plans for new subscribers, dropping the price to only $12 per month for the 2GB plan from $81 per month, and $22 per month for the 4GB plan, down from $121 monthly.

Likewise, the 8GB plan is down from $161 to only $32 per month, while 16GB plan subscribers can get it for only $92 per month from $211. On top of that, users can also get 2GB VPS + 100GB Acronis backups as low as $12/mo!

To sweeten the deal, as an exclusive deal for readers of TechRadar Pro, Liquid Web is also taking an additional 60% off your first four months, after which the server will renew at $99/month, a saving of 50% off. This deal is open to all new customers and will only be available until November 30.

Liquid Web 2GB RAM Hosting - Best VPS hosting service deal Liquid Web 2GB RAM Hosting - $81 $12

Save 85% on Liquid Web's VPS hosting this Black Friday, which features 2 vCPU Cores, 40 GB SSD Storage, 10 TB Bandwidth, and works only with Linux.

Liquid Web 4GB RAM Hosting Best VPS hosting service deal Liquid Web 4GB RAM Hosting - $121 $22

Features 4 vCPU Cores, 100 GB SSD Storage, 10 TB Bandwidth, and works only with Linux. There is also an additional 60% off your first four months for TechRadar Pro readers.

Save with Liquid Web

Managed hosting means the servers are located in the web host, a different location than the business. When this is the case, it's critical that your web host provider handles everything for you so all you have to do is experience your site's power.

Liquid Web's commitment is to ensure that they're not just your hosting provider, they're also your hosting partner. Their success can be seen in the 500,000 sites they're currently managing. They have 10 data centers across the globe to guarantee site speed.

Providing reliable, highly available, affordable, and secure hosting is Liquid Web's forte, making it a host you can depend on, with one of its core strengths being its customer support.

Why is this a great deal?

Liquid Web is known for the personalized service provided by hosting advisors, 100% network & power uptime SLA, industry-grade security with basic DDoS protection and security updates, proactive monitoring from their team of experts, and free migrations, to name some.

The plans all include massive SSD storage, the choice between cPanel, Plex or InterWorx, and Acronis Cyber Backups. There's a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee for dissatisfied customers as well.

These super affordable plans make hosting one of the few things you can stop worrying about, and as this deal is only here for a limited time, now is the time to take action.