Early Black Friday laptop deals bring huge savings at Best Buy this week

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals are here, swooping in with some early savings for those of you who can’t wait. It’s a tricky time to be looking for a new laptop, with Black Friday and the holiday season peering at us over the horizon. However, we're seeing plenty of retailers offering Black Friday laptop deals at the moment so there's plenty to browse right now. Hurry, though, these excellent offers will expire on Sunday November 1.

There are huge discounts across a variety of brands including HP, Dell and Lenovo, and with Black Friday rapidly approaching on November 27, it’s unlikely that prices will be slashed much further than this. Right now you can save a whopping $250 on a HP Envy Core i7 Touchscreen Laptop, offering a perfect portable workstation for these uncertain times.

With so many early deals dropping, there is a lot to be shopping for so make sure you check out the best Black Friday deals across your favorite stores – or stick with Best Buy's Black Friday deals for our full roundup of the best offers. We're also rounding up all the latest cheap laptops on sale right now.

Early Black Friday laptop deals at Best Buy

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 13.3-inch Touchscreen Laptop: $999.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save a whopping $250 on this stunning pale gold HP Envy, with a robust core i7 processor and a vast 512GB of SSD storage. This model also comes with a touchscreen to further enhance your efficiency.



Dell - Inspiron 3593 15.6-inch HD Touch Screen Laptop: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

The Dell Inspiron range is well known as a laptop of choice for working professionals. With a core i7 processor and a HD touch screen, this powerful machine is the perfect laptop for heavy office requirements. The saving of $200 isn't too shabby either!

Lenovo Flex 3 2-in-1 11.6-inch Touch Screen Chromebook: $279.00 $179.00 at Best Buy

Looking for something cheaper? This nifty 11-inch Chromebook is perfect for surfing the web on the go. With such a light weight and a touchscreen to boot, you can take this mini-machine everywhere.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15-inch Laptop: $449.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this core i3 laptop from Lenovo, perfect for personal use or light professional requirements. With up to 7.5 hours of battery life, you can relax and enjoy your time browsing without the stress of keeping a charger to hand.

