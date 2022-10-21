Don't miss these The Sims 4 expansion pack deals

If you're a fan of The Sims 4 and still have some expansion packs to add to your collection, then you're in luck.

Black Friday 2022 may still be a few weeks away, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from slashing 50% off the price of a host of The Sims 4 expansion packs for PC, making them just $19.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

The expansion packs discounted include Cottage Living, Snowy Escape, Get to Work and City Living. But, the expansion pack we would recommend picking up most is Seasons, which adds dynamic weather and, well, seasons to The Sims 4. It's a genuine game-changer.

(opens in new tab) The Sims 4 expansion packs | Origin PC code: $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently has a multitude of The Sims 4 expansion packs for PC discounted to just $19.99. The packs on offer include Snowy Escape, Cottage Living, and Get to Work. With expansions usually priced at around $40, this is an excellent bargain for fans of The Sims.

While some of these expansion packs are at the lowest prices they've ever been, we've seen others drop lower previously. We would still highly recommend scooping up as many expansion packs as possible, especially if you're a newbie, as The Sims 4 is now free to download for everyone meaning you can pick up some expansions for what would have been the price of the base game alone.

However, it is worth noting that The Sims 5 (aka Project Rene) is now in development. Recently revealed at The Sims Summit, we're still not entirely sure whether this next generation of The Sims will make The Sims 4 redundant. It could be that it's simply an evolution of what's already there, with The Sims 4 going free-to-play to pave the way for that. But it's also possible that it could be an entirely new game that will require you to buy new expansions. Right now, we don't know.

While EA Maxis has assured fans it will continue to support The Sims 4 for the foreseeable future, and it's likely we won't get our hands on The Sims 4 for a while, it is worth considering this before dropping cash on a lot of expansions.

More The Sims 4 expansion pack deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for The Sims 4 expansion packs around the web right here, with offers available in your region.