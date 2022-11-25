Don't miss out on Scalahosting's Black Friday deal - 50% off all web hosting plans

It's that time of the year again when we all go crazy for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. And this year, ScalaHosting (opens in new tab) is offering an incredible 50% off all hosting plans.

This is a fantastic Black Friday web hosting deal (opens in new tab) is a great opportunity to get started with a hosting provider that offers top-notch performance, great customer support, and all the features you need to create a successful website. This offer is available to new customers only.

To take advantage of this special, simply use the code: BFCMTECHR22 when you sign up for any ScalaHosting plan. The discount ends December 31, 2022, so be sure to act before then.

Once you've signed up with the code, you'll immediately start enjoying half-priced web hosting (opens in new tab) for 12 months.

(opens in new tab) Get 50% off all ScalaHosting plans (opens in new tab)

This Black Friday, ScalaHosting is slashing 50% off all plans for 12 month contracts only. Use the code BFCMTECHR22. Offer valid from October 28, to December 31, 2022.

Why is this a great deal?

When it comes to choosing a web host (opens in new tab), one of the most important factors to consider is price. You want to find a host that offers affordable hosting packages that fit within your budget.

ScalaHosting offers a variety of hosting plans to choose from, so you can find one that meets your needs and budget. In addition, it offers discounts on certain hosting plans when you sign up for annual service. This makes it even more affordable to choose Scalahosting as your web host beyond Black Friday.

Another important factor to consider when choosing a web host is reliability. You want to make sure that your website will always be accessible to your visitors.

Scalahosting offers 99.9% uptime guarantee, and also offers 24/7 customer support in case you ever have any questions or issues with your account.