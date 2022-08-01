Demon's Souls falls to its lowest price yet on PS5 - get it now for only £20

Demon's Souls is now available for its lowest price ever - it's now just £20 at Currys (opens in new tab). It's a great deal on the PS5 remake of the brutal RPG that any gluttons for punishment will not want to miss.

Yep, the game that arguably started it all with its gruelling difficulty, esoteric storytelling, beguiling worldbuilding and deliberate combat has never been cheaper. If you've managed to plod your way through Elden Ring and are looking for your next big gaming challenge then this From Software original is the place to go next.

Especially since Demon's Souls has held its price since it launched alongside the PS5 almost two years ago. We've only seen a couple of small discounts during major sales events that have dropped it to £35. This massive £40 price cut, then, is a significant reduction and your best opportunity to pick up the PS5 exclusive for its lowest price ever.

Get Demon's Souls on PS5 for just £20

(opens in new tab) Demon's Souls: £59.99 £19.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £40 – The remake of From Software's original PS3 RPG has never been this cheap before, so now's the time to buy if you want to experience it again (or for the first time) on the PS5. It's already sold out at this price at Amazon, so best act quickly before it goes at Currys, too. In terms of features, the PS5 remake offers improved graphics with 4K support and enhanced performance with a 60fps mode.

Remember, though, that subscribers to the PS Plus Extra or Premium tier get access to Demon's Souls as part of the membership. If you aren't fussed about buying a physical copy, it's a good way to play the game if you're already signed up. Do check out our PlayStation Plus deals hub to get today's best prices for a membership.

It's not just Demon's Souls that's massively discounted today, too. There are a number of other cheap PS5 game deals with a handful of the console's biggest releases at their lowest ever prices. We've gathered them all below in case you wanted to check them out.

More of today's best PS5 game deals

(opens in new tab) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: £39.99 £14.99 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £25 – This collection includes Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy both remastered for PS5. Given both games originally launched on PS4, the improvements are slim, but you do get the option of a 4K mode or high-performance mode with a higher frame rate. Again, this is the lowest price yet for the collection.

(opens in new tab) Sackboy: A Big Adventure: £59.99 £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £30 – This matches the previous record-low for the charming PS5 platforming adventure that features PlayStation's iconic handmade mascot. We found it was a solid game "stuffed full of magic" in our Sackboy review (opens in new tab). That's a strong recommendation while it's down to this low price.

(opens in new tab) Battlefield 2042: £24.97 £9.97 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £15 – To put it lightly, DICE's shooter has not fared well since its release due to technical issues, a lack of features and gameplay changes that did not go down well with players. Still, if the idea of massive battles grabs you for just a tenner then it's an OK buy at this price.

Still after a console? Great news - it's now finally available to buy more regularly in the UK. Check our PS5 restock page for all the latest updates on availability from all the major retailers.