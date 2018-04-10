Best PS4 consoles, games, and accessories at Walmart

Sony's PlayStation has long been one of the most popular gaming platforms. Whether you're shopping for your first console, looking to upgrade, or want to augment your current system, Walmart has a great PlayStation selection to meet your needs. We've perused their online catalog to find some of their best deals on PlayStation 4 consoles, DualShock controllers, and PS4 games. Check it out all out below!

PlayStation 4 Slim

Storage: 500GB/1TB

Great games

Improved power efficiency

DualShock 4 better than ever

Optical audio removed

No 4K Blu-ray player

An excellent console with a great catalog of AAA games, the slimmer, smaller PS4 is better in almost every way compared to the original, barring one notable exception.

Full PlayStation 4 Slim review

PlayStation 4 Pro

Storage: 1TB

First 4K HDR Sony console

Larger 1TB hard drive

The best Pro Mode games look great

No 4K Blu-ray player

Pro Mode support varies

More than a year after launch, the PlayStation 4 Pro is still an easy buy for newcomers to the world of PlayStation, PlayStation VR neophytes and 4K HDR TV owners. For everyone else, though, the Pro’s many benefits may not be worth the extra cost.

Full PlayStation 4 Pro review

Sony DualShock 4 Controller

Feels great

Buttons are buttery smooth

Nice design

Share and option buttons too far away

At times felt a little too tight

Track pad had deficiencies

The DualShock 4 is appealing not just to the eye but, more importantly, to the hands. We caught ourselves grinning from the mere feel of the thing, which, at once is slight yet fills out the hands with its nubbed ends.

Full DualShock 4 review

Monster Hunter World

More accessible and approachable

A gorgeous game with lush, living ecologies and diverse monsters

The series' best combat, harvesting, and crafting

Hunting for rare parts can get repetitive

Monster Hunter is a classic franchise that's been going for a long time, but with its return to console it's been given a new lease on life and dragged kicking and screaming into 2018. Whether you want to play solo or team up with a group of up to three friends, this game has you enter a stunning game world that feels genuinely dynamic and alive.

Full Monster Hunter World review

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Great atmosphere and characters

Well developed tension and threat

Unpredictable, strong horror tone

Latter parts of the game lack depth

Boss fights are a bit hit or miss

Your gaming collection isn't really complete if it doesn't have a quality horror title, and if we had to suggest one, it'd be the newest installment in the Resident Evil franchise. Though the franchise lost its way slightly with recent titles, the newest game is a return to form for Capcom.

Full Resident Evil 7: Biohazard review

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

This role-playing game boasts tremendous scope and storytelling. You're rarely short of things to entertain yourself with in The Witcher 3's quasi-open world, and all the better that you're in a universe that involves the supernatural without leaning on the same old Tolkien fantasy tropes. Invigorating stuff.

Dishonored 2

Phenomenal sense of place

Satisfying supernatural abilities and solutions

Gorgeous presentation

Many characters don't get enough time to develop

Some brilliant mechanics are constrained to a single level

Following the surprise 2012 hit Dishonored wasn't going to be an easy task, but Dishonored 2 has more than lived up to its expectations. Picking up 15 years after the events of the original, Dishonored 2 takes players back to the Victorian Steampunk city of Dunwall. This time, though, you have the choice of whether or not you want to play as the original title's protagonist Corvo, or his equally-skilled protegee Emily.

Dishonored 2 doesn't differ wildly from the first game, but what we get is a vastly improved and nearly perfected take on it.

Full Dishonored 2 review

Final Fantasy XII

Final Fantasy 12 is one of the most underappreciated and anomalous Final Fantasy games, first released in 2006. With this remake, Square Enix gives players a chance to take a second look at the game, and this time it runs much more smoothly with less obvious faults and cracks.

In The Zodiac Age, you'll find a beautiful game world, fast and exciting combat, and a sweeping storyline that's an example of the JRPG genre at its best. Whether you're a fan of Final Fantasy or not, 12 is enough of a series outlier that it's a good place to dip in and see what you might be missing. It's a PlayStation 4 exclusive, too.

Gran Turismo Sport

Fans of the Gran Turismo series will welcome Sport with open arms as it finally cruises onto the PS4 platform. If you're looking for a racing simulator that looks great and handles like a dream, Gran Turismo Sport is well worth picking up.

The inclusion of a virtual reality mode is a real bonus for PlayStation VR owners, too.