Best Buy’s MacBook Air and Surface Pro 7 deals start Black Friday early

Black Friday may still be weeks away, but we've learned in previous years that retailers can hardly wait for Thanksgiving to end to start major discounts. So, it's no surprise to see Best Buy offering a number of major deals on electronics, including one hot discount on the new Surface Pro 7 and another on Apple's MacBook Air.

The Surface Pro 7 deal is a true standout, as the device would normally cost $360 more and has only just launched this season. The model on sale is configured with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It may be a light performer, but it's now at a much more compelling price. Better still, this deal includes Microsoft's Type Cover, so you don't have to worry about an extra $100+ expense to complete the 2-in-1 laptop experience.

Early Black Friday Best Buy deals slash hundreds of dollars of a range of other computers, wearables, and phones. The odd smart home devices makes its way into the mix as well.

If you're into the Apple ecosystem and looking for a discount on the iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro, Best Buy has the new phones available with up to $500 off when you trade in an iPhone and activate phone service.

If Windows devices don't strike your fancy, Best Buy also has a compelling discount on the Mac side of the equation. Some MacBook Air models are $200 off, bringing the starting price down to $899.

The model on sale includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It may lack the 2-in-1 design and stylus support of the Surface Pro 7 on sale, but the extra processor power and memory can make it a more valuable work device.

These discounts last until the end of the day Sunday, specifically at 11:59 PM Central Time. If you miss out, there's bound to be plenty more like it before this month is done, especially with Cyber Monday waiting for Black Friday to end.