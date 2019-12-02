Xbox Live Gold for $1 will be your easiest Cyber Monday decision

If you've just got a new Xbox One or a new Xbox game for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, then you'll probably want to make sure you've got that ability to play games online with your friends. That's where this deal on a month of Xbox Live Gold can come in to save you even more.

Microsoft is offering one-month subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold for a single dollar right now. Usually the subscription would cost $10 per month, but for the moment, it's dramatically reduced. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Xbox Live Gold prices in your region.)

Xbox Live Gold - 1 month: $10 $1 at Microsoft

This discount cuts 90% off the usual price for one month of Xbox Live Gold. You can also save on 3-month and 12-month subscriptions to the service, but they don't have the same 90% discount.

The Xbox Live Gold subscription will let you play your online multiplayer games with your friends, whether that be in co-op campaigns or player-versus-player matches.

Xbox Live Gold also includes a number of free games every month through the Games With Gold program. So, as long as you're subscribed to the service, you'll get access to new free games each month.

Finally, the subscription can get you special deals on other games you purchase. So, if you want to save on a number of Xbox One games, spending $1 for the subscription could save you even more than that in Xbox One game discounts.

If you think you'll want even more subscription, you can get three months for $24.99 or a year subscription for $59.99.

If you haven't picked up an Xbox One yet, here are a couple of excellent deals:

Xbox One S All Digital Edition | 3x game codes | $249.99 $149 at Walmart

If you don't want the hassle of a physical collection, this All-Digital Edition is the best Black Friday Xbox One deal for you. You'll also receive game codes for Minecraft and Sea of Thieves in this bundle, with some Fortnite DLC thrown in for good measure. That said, if you're on the fence about disc-less gaming, we'd recommend going with the Xbox One S bundle below for more value.

Xbox One S | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | $299 $199 at Walmart

For just $50 more than the deal above, you can get an Xbox One S that supports physical games and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - a brand new release worth $60 by itself. This is an amazing Cyber Monday Xbox One deal that also comes with a month of EA Access. If you want to take advantage of the cheap Xbox One games of 2020 you'll want to invest in this slightly more expensive model.

Not in the US? These are the best Xbox Live Gold three-month subscription prices in your region:

