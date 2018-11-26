Looking for a power bank? Two of our favorites are discounted for today only

Power banks are some of the most useful gadgets you can have waiting at the bottom of your phone suddenly running out of battery.

RAVPower is offering 30% off some of its power banks, while Anker is offering 25% off for today only today meaning you can grab some impressive discounts on some of our favourite portable chargers.

The slimline Powercore II is down to £19.49 for Cyber Monday, and that's the cheapest we've seen this power bank from Anker.

It features 10,000mAh of battery, which isn't the highest considering you'll often see portable chargers on sale with 20,000mAh or more, but the smaller size does make this more portable.

Most phones will be able to get at least two charges from the Anker PowerCore II, and some, usually iPhones, will be able to get a bit more from it as well. You'll have to carry your own charging cable with it though, as it doesn't come with one.

Meanwhile, the RAVPower 26800mAh portable charger is down to £33.99 if you need something a little larger to charge up your gadgets. This normally costs closer to £50, so if you want something with a higher capacity be sure to check out this RAVPower accessory.