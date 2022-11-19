Cyber Monday portable monitor deals 2022: when they’ll start and what to expect

Cyber Monday 2022 falls on November 28, so it’s coming around quickly –you’ve got to be on your toes if you want to save on portable monitors and other top-notch bits of tech.

After all, Cyber Monday is the biggest online shopping day of the year, and electronics is one of the key battlegrounds for retailers, so there will almost certainly be brilliant deals on offer.

That’s all the more true when you think about portable monitors. This product category was one of the hottest regarding traffic and sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021, and there’s no sign that the product segment is slowing down.

It’s no surprise that the best portable monitors are becoming more popular. More people than ever are working at home or splitting their time between home and office – and, at the same time, more people are working on laptops, too.

Suppose you’re in that situation but don’t want to work with one cramped notebook display. In that case, deploying a portable monitor can provide the luxury of a dual-screen setup without the bulky displays and accompanying desktop PC. It makes sense for all kinds of scenarios: you can have your email client, comms tools, creative apps, or even a box set on the second screen while you’re working.

It’s a popular move: analysts predict that the global portable monitor market will be worth $568m by 2027.

We’ve unveiled our top three portable monitors below, and that’s not all – we’ve covered the top Cyber Monday retailers, the best methods to ensure you get amazing Cyber Monday bargains , and what we expect from the big day thanks to expert analysis of last year’s figures.

Today’s best portable monitor deals

Cyber Monday portable monitor deals 2022: Our Predictions

Where are the best places to find portable monitor deals on Cyber Monday 2022?

We’ll keep this page updated until Cyber Monday with the best portable monitor deals from every top outlet. Bookmark this page if you’d like to keep up with all the best deals.

We also understand that people like to hunt for discounts, so we’ve included this list. It’s our pick of the top portable monitor retailers in the US and UK, so you should head to these sites to check out the Cyber Monday situation.

What Cyber Monday portable monitor deals do we expect to see in 2022?

Cyber Monday is the biggest shopping day of the entire sales season – in 2021, it generated nearly $11B of online revenue, while the infamous Black Friday tapped out about $9.4B of online spending.

Online shopping and electronics purchases go hand-in-hand, too, which is why techy sales account for a huge proportion of Cyber Monday spending. Indeed, Adobe’s Holiday Shopping Forecast (opens in new tab) estimates that nearly a quarter of sales spending in 2022 will be on an electronic kit.

That’s a good start regarding portable monitor deals in 2022. A closer examination of last year’s Cyber Monday sales also suggests that good things are coming for anyone who wants to save cash on a portable monitor.

The past few years have seen significant changes regarding the speed at which Cyber Monday and Black Friday are growing. In 2020, for instance, holiday season spending grew by a mighty 32% over the previous year, but that figure declined to 8.6% in 2021. Adobe forecasts that 2022 will see further stagnation, with growth to just 2.5$.

Despite that, Adobe predicts Cyber Monday to grow by 5.1% year-on-year and buck that trend. A large part of that increase is driven by retailers tempting customers to keep spending by offering even better discounts on popular products like electronics.

That’s no surprise when online shopping as a whole is increasingly popular. Analysis suggests that in-store shopping dropped 30% between 2020 and 2021 – thanks to the pandemic – and that’s only pushed people online to look for deals. In turn, that incentivizes retailers to deliver better online offers.

Indeed, Adobe reckons Cyber Monday spending will top $11B this year with record-breaking discounts available on electronics. Given retailers’ desperation to keep people spending, we agree with those conclusions. Adobe reckons technology will be the most popular sales category on Cyber Monday, with record deals across the sector.

We’re sure you’ll find great discounts on portable monitors this sales season, and we’re also confident that the best deals will appear on Cyber Monday itself.

If you want to ensure you’re on the ball, be prepared to shop in the evening. Between 7 pm and 11 pm is the busiest on Cyber Monday, with sales peaking at 9 pm – people come home from work, browse on their phones, and buy before the deals stop.

To take advantage of that, get ready to buy in the evening and keep watching retailers that offer flash deals and hourly offers. Ensure that you’ve got your phone handy because the popularity of mobile shopping means that push notifications and social media pages will be crucial channels for last-minute discounts.

You don’t have to restrict your shopping to Cyber Monday, either. Adobe predicts that the best discounts will be available on Cyber Monday, Black Friday, and Thanksgiving weekend. However, Adobe has also crunched the numbers to discover that electronics prices start to tumble in late October and remain low throughout November – so you can find good bargains for a long period.

How much can I save in a Cyber Monday portable monitor deal?

We are confident that electronic items like portable monitors will receive significant discounts on Cyber Monday.

Adobe predicts that across Cyber Monday and the entire Thanksgiving weekend, we’ll see discounts on electronic items reach around 32%. A portable monitor that costs between $150 and $300 represents a decent saving. Look out for even deeper discounts on older products and those from less-popular brands – we wouldn’t be surprised to see 40%-off deals on some products.

The popularity of Cyber Monday and the tech sector means you’re bound to find great portable monitor deals on the day itself.

If you don’t want to wait, expect to find portable monitor discounts of between 15% and 20% throughout late October and the rest of November. That will still represent a decent saving, even if the biggest price drops will still be saved for Cyber Monday and Black Friday.

3 Pro tips for buying a portable monitor on Cyber Monday

Do your research

To make the most out of Cyber Monday 2022, you need to figure out which portable monitor you want to buy before the discounts start. Get that done first, and you’ll be better positioned to get the right product at the best price.

Figure out how much you want to spend, and spend some time thinking about what features you need in your next portable monitor. You should think about their screen size, resolution, and image quality attributes – you don’t need rock-solid quality for web browsing, for instance, but you’ll have to spend more if you want stellar quality for creative workloads.

Consider a higher refresh rate if you want a portable game monitor. Consider the connectivity methods – it’ll need the right ports and cables to attach to your laptop. It’s also important to consider whether you want a portable monitor to stand in a folio case or if you’d prefer a model that can fold out from your laptop screen.

Don’t restrict yourself to just one portable monitor, either. Instead, pick out a handful of displays to pivot to another product if your favorite isn’t available at a good price. Consider cheaper displays or last year’s products, too, because many of those will still tick the right boxes.

Prepare your shopping strategy

Don’t head to the stores blind if you want a good Cyber Monday deal on a portable monitor. Register your accounts before the big day, sign up for mailing lists to get extra discount codes, and create alerts for your preferred products to instantly notify you of price drops.

Also, consider whether or not different retailers offer extra incentives for buying at their sites, like gifts or voucher codes, because they can make a difference when prices are similar across different sites.

Be patient – but don’t be loyal

If you don’t need to buy a portable monitor right away, then it’s worth remaining patient and buying the new product on Cyber Monday – that’s when the best deals are unveiled.

But if you do buy, remember that you can always return that product for a refund if you spot it cheaper on a different date – make sure it’s still in its box, and you should be fine.

Also, compare prices between different stores because you may find your favored product on sale at a far lower price on a site you hadn’t considered.

3 Best portable monitors to watch out for

Innocn 15A1F (Image credit: Innocn)

Innocn 15A1F An effective all-in-one with impressively low running costs Screen Size: 15.6" | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Weight: 0.76kg | Connectivity: USB-C power (45W), HDMI 1.4, USB-C (Display Mode) | Panel Type: OLED Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) 1080p resolution OLED color quality Magnetic support arm Supports USB-C and HDMI Needs a carry case

The Innocn display costs less than $400, which makes it all the more impressive when you consider that it’s an OLED panel. That future-proofed technology means you get incredible colors and vibrant imagery no matter what you’re doing on this screen, so it’s ideal for media playback and creative work.

The 15.6in panel has a 1920 x 1080 resolution, which matches rivals and should be high enough for most situations. You’ll find impressive design elsewhere, too: the 15A1F is robust and light, comes with a slick magnetic support arm, and works with both USB-C and HDMI connections.

There are only minor downsides. There’s no audio jack here, and you’ll need a carry case to properly protect this panel on the road – especially with that sharp magnetic arm.

Despite that, the Innocn delivers sensational OLED quality in a slim, sturdy, lightweight design. It’s capable, very easy to use, and the ideal companion for anyone who needs a second screen with high quality levels.

Read our full Innocn 15A1F Review

Asus ZenScreen MB16A (Image credit: Asus)

Asus ZenScreen MB16A Thin, light, and with superb image quality Screen Size: 15.6" | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Weight: 0.78kg | Connectivity: USB-C | Panel Type: IPS specifications Screen Size 15.6-inch Colour Black Screen Type LED Read more ▼ $209.99 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy (opens in new tab) $229 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) $374.99 (opens in new tab) at Walmart (opens in new tab) Top-notch IPS image quality Slim Light chassis Relatively expensive Could be brighter

The Asus’ 800g weight makes this unit one of the lightest 15.6in portable displays on the market, and it pairs that svelte design with enviable build quality and good looks. If you want a portable monitor that won’t weigh you down, it’s an excellent choice.

Elsewhere, the Asus delivers solid 1080p image quality and great viewing angles thanks to its IPS underpinnings. Its single USB-C connection makes connectivity simple. The trio of buttons allows easy adjustments, and the panel’s magnetic screen protector folds into an effective stand – even if it’s a bit fiddly to assemble.

This screen isn’t bright enough to work particularly well outdoors, and you can certainly find 1080p portable displays for less elsewhere – but the ZenScreen is a slim, light and good-looking IPS panel for anyone who wants a stylish second screen.

Read our full Asus ZenScreen MB16A Review

AOC I1601P (Image credit: AOC)

AOC I1601P Great value and surprisingly great image quality, too Screen Size: 15.6" | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Weight: 0.8kg | Connectivity: USB-C (with USB-A adaptor) | Panel Type: IPS Visit Site (opens in new tab) Cheaper than most rivals Light and portable Good image quality Short cable limits versatility Menu navigation tricky

At the time of writing this AOC screen is routinely available for less $200, and we’ve occasionally spotted it for less than $150 – on that basis alone it’s a great option if you need a portable monitor at a reduced price.

Despite the low price, the AOC’s IPS hardware delivers enough image quality to tackle everyday tasks, and the 1080p resolution keeps things reasonably crisp. The design is smart and subdued, and the panel’s weight of 800g means it won’t weigh you down.

The cover doubles up as a stand and works well in both scenarios, and the USB-C connection means the AOC can work with most modern notebooks.

We only have minor issues with this screen. The one-button menu navigation is slow and irritating, and the included USB-C cable is annoyingly short. The bezels could be slimmer, too, for an even better aesthetic.

At this price, though, they’re acceptable compromises. The AOC is a top choice if you want a 15.6in portable monitor without spending huge amounts of cash, and the situation will undoubtedly improve when Cyber Monday arrives.

Read our full AOC I1601P Review