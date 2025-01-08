If you're waiting for Windows 12 I have bad news: Microsoft is seemingly focused on cramming even more AI into Windows 11 instead

Microsoft is focused on AI-powered Windows 11 and Copilot+ PCs for the foreseeable future

October 14, 2025 is still Windows 10’s deprecation date, pushing users toward Windows 11 or newer PCs

Microsoft's deep AI integration in Copilot+ PCs aims to redefine how we interact with our PCs but raises concerns

At CES 2025, we’ve seemingly just had confirmation that Microsoft is not releasing the next generation of Windows, which many of us assume will be called Windows 12, just yet. Instead, Microsoft is pushing ahead with its vision of AI-powered PCs (which it calls Copilot+ PCs) and intends to continue to integrate artificial intelligence into Windows 11.

Microsoft, eager to capitalize on AI buzz, is betting big on tools like ChatGPT and its own AI assistant, Copilot, which is accessible directly from the taskbar, becoming an everyday part of our digital work and personal lives.

According to Windows Latest, Microsoft claims that Copilot+ PCs are up to 50% faster than an M3 MacBook. From the Copilot+ PCs we’ve reviewed so far, such as the Surface Laptop 7, we’ve certainly been impressed with their performance, though the jury is still out on whether the AI features are all that useful.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Windows 10's departure and Microsoft's unwavering focus on its AI vision

There is also an emphasis on future versions of Windows 11 because Windows 10 is nearing its end-of-support date, which is on October 14, 2025. Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President and consumer Chief Marketing Officer, reinforced this at CES 2025, stating that Windows 10 is still on track to be deprecated on this date.

When October 14 rolls around, Microsoft will stop releasing regular updates (including security updates) for Windows 10 and after that, you’ll either have to buy a newer Windows 11 PC or pay for extra security updates for a limited time (and it’s clear that Microsoft would rather all Windows 10 users upgrade to Windows 11).

So, it looks like Windows 12 won’t be coming in the foreseeable future as Microsoft is focusing on getting its users to upgrade to Windows 11. It’s also focusing on winning over people with its Copilot+ PCs, offering a pretty bold vision of what these devices will be capable of and how much they’ll change how we interact with our PCs. Windows Latest points out that Windows 11 came out during the pandemic when people were buying new PCs and Microsoft saw an opportunity for a PC sales push, and that it’ll wait for another opportunity like this to launch Windows 12 (though hopefully not another global pandemic).

I can see why some people are perhaps disappointed that we’re not getting a bold new operating system, or reluctant to move on from Windows 10, which is still very much Microsoft’s most popular operating system. I also think that Microsoft has a long way to go to actually convincing people that its AI improvements are worth people’s time, as so far, features like Copilot and Recall, have been shown to be somewhat lackluster or just outright risky in terms of aspects like security. I don’t think it’s impossible for Microsoft to pull off its ambitions, but that ends up being so will depend to innovations that it has yet to show.

I do think Microsoft has a chance here to experiment with integrating AI-powered software and tools into Windows 11, and there's certainly huge potential for artificial intelligence to redefine how we interact with PCs.

However, experiments come with risks, and Microsoft would be remiss not to learn from this venture and it should pay attention closely to feedback from its users. If its involvement with AI doesn't succeed (or at least not immediately), I think it should consider designing Windows 12 with an option to operate without heavy AI integration, using Windows 12 as a clean break should its AI gamble not pay off.

In the meantime, I'm glad that Microsoft doesn't appear to be distracted with making Windows 12 whilst there's still a lot of work to be done with Windows 11 to make it more popular - especially as there will soon be a lot of Windows 10 users looking to upgrade.