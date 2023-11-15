Benefits of 5G broadband for your home and why going cable-less might be a worthy switch

5G broadband has never been something that has come to the forefront of our minds when it comes to great broadband experiences, but with developments in the UK's 5G network over the past few years, the technology is now reaching more people than ever, which makes 5G broadband all the more likely to be the perfect solution to your broadband woes.

Whether you are working out who the best provider is for you or are looking at the best broadband deals currently on offer, it's more than likely that 5G broadband would solve at least one of your broadband woes with little to no effort. So to help you decide, here are some of the key benefits of 5G broadband for your home.

Simplicity

By choosing 5G broadband, you are going to instantly notice how much simpler the process of installing, connecting, maintaining and finally changing your broadband is.

Installing 5G broadband in your home is simple, just plug in your 5G router, insert the SIM card (that you should have received as part of your package), turn on your device, and get connected! 5G broadband doesn't require a landline, and because of how simple the setup is, there is no need for an engineer to come out and mess about installing cables or access points like you might expect with a cable broadband connection, so you can get connected in a matter of minutes once you've signed up to your 5G broadband deal and got your hands on your router.

Once connected, most 5G broadband hubs will have an easily accessed app or online portal which allows you to take control of several aspects of your connection including parental controls, as well as giving you an indication of how strong a 5G signal your router is receiving and therefore whether or not it would be a good idea to move the router to another point in the house. Since a 5G router only requires a plug socket, you can simply move your router around your home till you find the optimal spot for giving the most devices the strongest connection possible. Your hub's app or portal will also prove useful when it comes to problem-solving. With indicators to tell you when your hub or network is experiencing problems a common feature with most providers.

Fancy a getaway? You can take your 5G broadband with you to your favourite UK holiday destinations, simply unplug it, take it with you to your favourite spots, plug it in, and avoid the added costs of paying for Wi-Fi on holiday without sacrificing your connection speeds. All you need is a signal like that which you'd want for your mobile phone and you can get yourself connected to stream, play, and work remotely wherever you fancy.

Speed

Finding great broadband speeds can often lead you towards choosing a fibre broadband deal thanks to the fast, reliable speeds they are associated with, however, 5G broadband is now a more than capable competitor to these speeds. 5G was recently tested as part of Ookla’s Speedtest Awards 2023 and was able to provide speeds up to 265Mbps, which effectively matches popular cable broadband contracts such as the M250 plan from Virgin Media.

This standard of speed, when combined with the simplicity of installation and connection management we outlined above, makes 5G broadband a great solution for those living in high-rise buildings or buildings with limited broadband infrastructure who can't access the best speeds. Thanks to the ability to easily optimise your connection via either a dedicated app or simply unplugging and moving your router to a better spot, plus access to latencies as low as 30ms, 5G broadband provides a great solution for those needing higher download speeds without all the fuss that can come with a cable broadband connection.

Cost

The best broadband deals are almost always the deals that give you a great saving without sacrificing your home's connectivity, and 5G broadband does just that. Due to the reduced need for expensive infrastructure and installations that you would usually expect with a cable broadband deal, 5G broadband deals are often a fair amount cheaper than a fibre broadband deal.

Plus, since you don't need an engineer to come and set up your connection, there are rarely mandatory upfront fees, instead merely optional upfront fees that, were you to take them, would reduce your monthly cost even further.

Currently, one of the best 5G broadband deals on offer comes courtesy of Three. The home of the UK's fastest 5G network, Three is offering its 5G home broadband package for only £20 per month, with the added bonus that you get three months absolutely free! Get download speeds up to 265Mbps, upload speeds up to 13Mbps and around 34ms latencies with no need to wait for an engineer or contracts, simply sign up online and everything will be delivered to your doorstep to be set up in a matter of seconds.

Three 5G Home Broadband - Unlimited Data, 24-month contract, 3 MONTHS FREE, £20 per month after: Get 5G home broadband with Three, the UK's fastest 5G network. With download speeds up to 265Mb/s and latencies as low as 34ms with no need for an engineer to install your connection, simply plug in, insert your SIM card, and go!