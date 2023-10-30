Fancy remote working from your favourite getaways? 5G broadband could be just what you need

Whether it’s the early morning lie-ins or the quick shopping sprees on your lunch break, remote working has, in recent years, become a startling normality for many. However, with the initial intrigue and acceptance of remote working during the dark days of COVID now in the past, for many, the strains of monotony and confinement that come with remote working are beginning to rear their ugly head, but this doesn’t have to be the case.

For many, one of the key advantages of working from home is the knowledge that they have full control over their connection to the internet, since the contract is theirs, they know how fast their speeds are, what devices might need an ethernet connection, and they have full control when, inevitably, something goes wrong. But, with great fixed-line broadband comes great limitations, most notably, the lack of ability to simply take your connection and make use of your speeds wherever you are, with 5G broadband. However, this could all be about to change.

The concept of 5G broadband is relatively simple. Take high-speed broadband, remove the need for engineers, installation and fixed cables, essentially all the stressful bits, and instead simply plug in, connect and get going.

Want to work on the Cornish coast? You can! What about camping in Norfolk? Absolutely! That’s right, 5G broadband really can give you the freedom to choose to work wherever you want.

In the past, wireless broadband solutions had been known to work, but provide slower speeds, the limitations of 4G left many able to do simple tasks but not rely on the technology day to day, which, with 5G broadband, is no longer the case.

If, like me, you are looking to find a new way to enjoy remote working and put a new lease of life into your day-to-day, here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know to get started with 5G broadband.

What is 5G broadband? 5G broadband is a wireless broadband solution that requires much less setup but can still provide you with a stable, high-speed connection. It works in a similar way to your phone, the router (which will look similar to a router you’d expect from a normal fixed-line broadband connection) uses a SIM card, like those used in phones, to connect to a network. Once connected, the router then emits the signals required for your devices to connect to the internet.

How is 5G broadband different to fibre broadband? The key difference between 5G broadband and fixed-line broadband connections such as fibre broadband is that 5G broadband requires much less in the way of installation and infrastructure in your home. With a cable broadband connection, you would expect an engineer to come out and install the necessary underground cabling, in-house access points, and router that you would need to make the connection work. With 5G broadband, all you need is a plug socket for your router and the SIM card which will connect you to the network you take your 5G broadband out with. This means that were you to go on holiday, move house, or decide to work remotely from somewhere new and interesting for the day, you could! Simply unplug your router, take it with you, plug it back in, and connect.

How much does 5G broadband cost? 5G broadband is cheaper when compared to traditional fixed-line broadband connections. This is due to not only the fact that there is no need for a setup or installation fee, but also due to the fact that there is less infrastructure required to run 5G broadband effectively. For example, when you compare Virgin Media’s M250 plan, which offers average speeds up to 264Mbps, Three’s 5G broadband plan, which can reach speeds up to 265Mbps, is £13 per month cheaper, meaning you save £156 per year, without necessarily seeing any major drop in performance.

Can I get 5G broadband in my area? Due to recent improvements in the 5G network across the UK, it is more than likely that wherever you are based, or in many places, you might like to go, you will find that you can get your hands on a 5G broadband deal. According to Ofcom data regarding UK coverage, 85% of premises can now access a 5G connection when outdoors , with indoor coverage being dependent on factors such as location and the age or type of building you are in.