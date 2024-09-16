Why every PC game needs a built-in benchmark tool

So, I'm a computer hardware journalist, and naturally I do a lot of benchmarking with PC games. That doesn't mean that anything I'm about to say is completely about self-interest.

All that said, I’ve been looking forward to Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II for a number of reasons. First, it looks like an incredible game, but second, it looks like a visual cornucopia that can push computer hardware to its limit.

So why doesn’t it have a built-in benchmark?

PC gamers are constantly seeking the perfect balance between the best graphics possible and smooth performance. Most gamers don't have the best graphics card available, and with an endless array of hardware configurations, optimizing game settings can become a frustrating trial-and-error process for both programmers and gamers.

For some reason, despite all the technological leaps in game development, many titles (not just Warhammer 40K: Space Marine II) still lack a simple yet essential built-in benchmarking tool. These tools—found in titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Total War: Warhammer III, and F1 2024, among others—are not just a convenience for hardware journalists striving for accurate reviews, but they are crucial for players aiming to get the best experience from their hardware.

We all want 60+ fps gameplay. There is an easy way to find out what we need to do to get it. Yet this isn’t even the standard for graphically intensive games, much less more graphically accommodating titles like Cult of the Lamb, and that makes no sense.

Empowering gamers through optimization

(Image credit: Parilov / Shutterstock)

If you're a gamer, you know the time-honored ritual of fiddling with settings after launching a new game: adjusting resolution, texture quality, shadows, and—god forbid—ray tracing, all just to find that sweet spot where the game looks great and runs smoothly.

Unfortunately, without a built-in benchmark, this process is little more than guesswork, forcing players to make changes, reload the game, and hope that they got it right. This usually leads to an inferior experience or unnecessary strain on a system.

Built-in benchmark tools provide immediate, quantifiable feedback on how different settings impact performance since they simulate real in-game scenarios. Often, these show frame rates, CPU and GPU usage, and other vital stats that can give gamers a better sense of what's going on in their game.

Plus, devs can also tweak their benchmarks to target the most demanding game scenarios, so gamers can guarantee that no matter the challenge, their hardware is up for it.

This gives players the information they need to make informed decisions, tailoring a game's settings to a specific hardware setup. As such, it really is an essential tool for gamers that has been lacking in most major releases.

Why aren't they universal? I have no idea.

Benefits for journalists, developers, and gamers

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For games and hardware journalists, built-in PC game benchmarks are invaluable.

Reviews often require assessing how a game performs across various hardware configurations, and without standardized benchmarking tools, journalists must rely on subjective observations or external software that introduces an unacceptable level of subjectivity. This can lead to inconsistent reviews and leave readers without the reliable information they need to make purchasing decisions.

What's more, having prebuilt benchmarks is obviously earned media for the games in question. How much ink has been spilled over the graphical chops of Cyberpunk 2077? The fact that it has a built-in benchmark journalists can use is no small part of the reason why that is.

Developers can also benefit from including benchmarking tools. Doing so demonstrates transparency and confidence in their product, fostering trust with the gaming community.

If nothing else, benchmark tools can reduce performance issues that get reported by users as bugs or can bring down review scores on Steam and other storefronts, as players are better equipped to troubleshoot and optimize on their own experience to the hardware they are using.

Additionally, developers can (consensually) collect anonymous performance data from benchmarks to identify common issues and areas for improvement. This data-driven approach allows for more effective updates and patches, ultimately leading to a better gaming experience and increased player satisfaction.

In an industry where user experience can make or break a game's success, the inclusion of built-in benchmark tools should be standard practice.

They enhance the gaming experience for players, provide journalists with the means to deliver accurate reviews, and offer developers valuable insights into their game's performance.

As games continue to push the boundaries of technology, it's imperative that both players and professionals are equipped with the tools they need to navigate this complex landscape effectively.

By making benchmarking a norm, we can ensure that every new title delivers not just in creativity and content but also in performance and player satisfaction.