Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, May 31 (game #858)

The final Quordle of the working week (for some people) might cause you a few problems. If you're among those who get stuck with today's game, you might want to use some or all of my hints below.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #858) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 5*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #858) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #858) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #858) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #858) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • B • C • W • G

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #858) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle, game #858, are…

BRAWN

CINCH

WHOSE

GUESS

There are two ways to solve a word like CINCH, which has several potential solutions. One is to play a throwaway word designed to identify the correct starting letter, and that's what I usually do. However, it can be hard to guarantee a solve that way; -INCH has four possible solutions, WINCH, PINCH, FINCH and CINCH, and you might have needed more than one guess to uncover the missing letter, then a third to play the answer. I can't think of a word that contains three letters out of W, P, F and C, at least.

Instead, I took the other route: leave it until the end and hope that one or more of those letters gets ruled out during the game. That worked for me today, because I realized the bottom left answer had to be WHOSE, then when the W in the top right didn't turn green I knew it couldn't be WINCH. P was already ruled out, so I had a 50/50 between FINCH and CINCH and although I got the first attempt wrong, I was still able to solve this Quordle with one guess remaining.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #858) - the answers

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #858, are…

THING

STERN

ALIGN

PATTY

